The real reason why Andrew Tate has lost his infamous Bugatti

Romanian authorities are reportedly planning on selling Andrew Tate's multi-million-pound Bugatti Chiron - should he be convicted, in order to pay off his legal fees.

The £2.8 million supercar, which he stores in Dubai, is the one that became infamous for trolling Greta Thunberg on Twitter.

It's just one of his prized collection (which also includes a Rolls Royce and McLaren 765LT), set to be seized by police.

Tate is currently being detained in Romania over trafficking allegations - which he denies.

