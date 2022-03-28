A woman's hair became a human nest for a finch for nearly three months.

After Hannah Bourne-Taylor and her husband, Robin, moved to Ghana in 2013, she found herself feeling isolated while her husband worked and she stayed home due to work because of visa restrictions.

Instead, she looked to nature for comfort. She told The Guardian, “I was left isolated, homesick and lacking purpose."

“After one particularly bad (September 2018) thunderstorm, I found a fledgling – a bronze-winged mannikin finch – barely a month old, on the ground,” Bourne-Taylor said. “He was abandoned by his flock, his nest blown from the mango tree. His eyes were tightly shut and he was shuddering, too young to survive alone. He was the size of my little finger, with feathers the color of rich tea biscuits, inky eyes and a small bill like a pencil lead.”

“The next day, he woke with his mouth open and a shrill hunger call. I fed him termites and, instinctively, chirped at him,” Bourne-Taylor said. “He chirped back and clambered into my hand, digging in his beak and head, then fell asleep in my palm. As far as he was concerned, I was his mother. For the next 84 days, the fledgling lived on me.”

Speaking to the outlet, Bourne-Taylor further explained her experience: “Each day, he made little ‘nests’ in my hair, on the groove of my collarbone, which filled me with awe."

“He’d tuck himself under a curtain of hair and gather individual strands with his beak, sculpting them into a round of woven locks, resembling a small nest, then settling inside,” she continued. “He would allow it to unravel when he was done and start again the next day.”

The finch eventually grew strong enough by the end of the year to join the rest of his flock.

