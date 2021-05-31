In pictures: Britain basks in bank holiday sunshine

Britons flocked to beaches and parks on Bank Holiday Monday – which was expected to be the hottest day of the year so far.

The Met Office said temperatures could hit 25C in parts of the UK – a welcome change from what forecasters described as the fourth wettest May on record.

But people were urged to make hay while the sun shines, as despite the warm start to the week, temperatures could soon dip – with the risk of thunderstorms on the way.

Many sun-seekers made an early start on Monday…

A busy Bournemouth beach on Monday afternoon (PA Wire)

Although a fine bank holiday is rare, the temperatures are not unusual for the time of year, with the mercury usually sitting in the high teens and low 20s by late May.

The Met Office warned previously that levels of harmful UV light will be very high over the coming days, and advised people to wear plenty of sunscreen.

Venturing across the stepping stones at Bolton Abbey in North Yorkshire (PA Wire)

A woman takes her dog paddle-boarding on the canal in Paddington Basin, north London (PA Wire)