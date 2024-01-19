The British Army has team up with Fortnite in its latest recruitment ad, with the bizarre collaboration targeted towards young people and gamers.

On X, British Army Jobs posted the 57-second video on Wednesday (January 17) which saw characters from the popular video game carry out a number of different missions and tasks.

It was also announced that popular British content creators Yung Filly and Elz The Witch will go head-to-head in a battle on an “exclusive map" live on Twitch in a partnership event with the army called “Operation: Belong" on January 24.

The advert used the motto "You Belong Here" and it has been part of the army's campaign since September 2023 in a bid to recruit young people to join.

"Every year our recruitment campaign evolves to address new challenges that create a barrier to recruitment," Major General Tom Bewick OBE, General Officer Commanding, Army Recruiting said about the "You Belong Here" campaign.

"This year is no different. ‘You Belong Here’ seeks to dispel any doubts that young people may have about fitting in the Army by speaking to how we’re more alike than they think."

Though some have been critical of the British Army's move to collaborate with Fortnite and use YouTubers as part of their recruitment drive as it's been pointed out how this advertisement could be appealing to kids.

The content creators involved have also come under fire for the collaboration too.

Youtuber Alex Elmslie (ImAllexx) was among the influencers and social media users to criticise his fellow content creators, describing the entire thing as "dystopian as f***" and "disturbing".













































