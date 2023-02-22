Owner of TikTok launches new app that'll pay you to post

ByteDance, the controversial Chinese internet company which owns TikTok, has released another lifestyle-sharing app called Lemon8 according to reports.

Lemon8 allows users to post carousel-like photos (like Instagram) but emphasizes specific lifestyle elements broken into five categories: fashion, beauty, food, fitness, and travel (like Pinterest.)

Similar to TikTok, it also has a “For you” page.

The app, which was initially launched in Japan, has now been introduced in the US, UK, Thailand, Indonesia, Malaysia, Vietnam, and Singapore.

Sign up for our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

Lemon8 is, supposedly, ByteDance’s attempt at competing with China’s popular shopping and lifestyle app Xiaohongshu, known as RED in the US.

Users can post a carousel of photos showing their recommendations but like Xiaohongshu it must include a detailed caption.

And to get the app kickstarted in the UK, it is apparently paying people to post on it, according to Insider.

Speaking with three influencers from Lemon8, Insider reports that users partnered with the app had to follow specific guidelines in order to receive payment.

This includes using a minimum of three to seven, high-definition, vertically-shot photos and a 100-300 word caption.

According to documents seen by Insider, the captions should be “exciting” to read but “give an overview of useful information.” They also encourage using calls-to-action and relevant hashtags.

Although the app seems to have grown in popularity in Japan, it is unclear if it will take off in the UK and US.

The app is “significantly more time-consuming and required more effort than posting on other social media platforms” according to Insider which may sway users unless there is an equal payout.

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.