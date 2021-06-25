YouTuber Daniel Howell broke the internet over this interesting tweet amid YouTube Pride 2021

YouTuber and author Daniel Howell’s broke the internet— and it involved an interesting comment about coming out and furries.

Howell took to his YouTube channel amid YouTube Pride 2021 for a segment called ‘Gay And Not Proud,’ which took us on a whimsical and honest journey into his subconscious that broke down moments of his life, such as finding himself and owning his truth.

As he took us through the journey, he also had fans join him in real life as they showed him video querries from people who asked him about his first kiss with a guy, the pressures of his career and sexuality, and much more, which he answered without hesitation.

But there was a catch.

The fans he was accompanied by would take his phone and tweet odd things as if they were him if he didn’t want to answer a question.

And there was one question, in particular, that he tried to avoid.

When asked who was his least favorite YouTuber, he chuckled and said, “If they want an example of someone public that I’m right now supposed to say I don’t like—no, I can’t do it.”

He added: “They would be like, ‘wow, drama time!’”

As a result of not answering, one of the fans took his phone and tweeted the following:

Although there was some confusion at first for those who didn’t have context, people on Twitter eventually caught wind of it.

And a bunch of others thought it was iconic, including YouTube.

The Pride 2021 YouTube event was kickstarted by Olly Alexander, the Years & Years singer and star of the TV Series It’s A Sin, and Mawaan Rizwan, a writer, comedian and actor in the first hour of the event appearing on the Years & Years YouTube channel.

It featured Munroe Bergdorf, MNEK, Bimini, Max Harwood, and many more inspiring and influential people.

YouTube Pride 2021 is also raising funds for incredible organizations that support and protect the LGBT+ community, providing mental health, wellness and support such as The Trevor Project, the Elton John Aids Foundatio n, and akt .

Every dollar that is donated to The Trevor Project via the #GiveWithPride Challenge, Youtube will match with a maximum of US$250,000. Other donations made after the US$250,000 goal is reached will not be matched by YouTube.

The challenge ends on June 30, 2021.