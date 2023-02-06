How to help victims of the Turkey and Syria earthquake

At least 568 people have died and more than 2,300 have been left injured after a powerful earthquake struck southern Turkey and northern Syria.

The 7.8 magnitude quake hit both sides of the border in the early hours of Monday, sending more than 1,700 buildings crumbling as strong aftershocks continued to pummel the region.

Rescue workers and residents in multiple cities are now searching through tangles of metal and concrete as they attempt to find survivors buried beneath the rubble.

In the Turkish city of Adana, one survivor could be heard calling out: “I don’t have the strength anymore,” as workers tried to reach him under the piles of detritus.

On the Syrian side of the border, the quake smashed areas that are packed with some 4 million people who have been displaced by the country’s long civil war. Many of them live in decrepit conditions with little health care. Rescue workers said hospitals in the area were quickly filled with the injured.

The weather is also hindering progress, with heavy snow and rain leaving the already vulnerable at further risk.

As the desperate recovery efforts continue, here’s a look at what we can all do to help support the victims of the disaster.





Get your information from official news sources

People might share what they believe to be accurate information during this difficult time.

It's essential to check the source of information and be sure it has come from official channels and reliable places.

Double-check that authorities have reported on what you share before posting it on social media.

If you have relatives in the area

If you are concerned about relatives or loved ones in the area, you should contact the relevant embassy.

For urgent assistance, you can call the British Embassy in Ankara, Turkey, on +90 312 455 3344 or +44 (0)20 7008 5000, which is available 24 hours a day. Select the option for “calling about an emergency involving a British national” to speak to an officer.

You can also reach Turkish embassy in London on +44 (0)20 7393 0202 or email embassy.london@mfa.gov.tr. They are located at 43 Belgrave Square, London SW1X 8PA.

The UK no longer has an embassy in Syria, and its Syrian embassy in London is now closed.

Support the IBC

The International Blue Crescent Relief and Development Foundation (IBC) has offices across the region and is currently assisting local authorities in their rescue efforts.

The NGO said in a public appeal that it was receiving calls and social media messages from thousands of people trapped under the ruins of buildings pleading to be rescued.

It says its most urgent needs are now to supply:

Tens of thousands of tents

Heaters for the tents

Tens of thousands of blankets

Thermal clothes

Food for the more than 5,000 victims its officers currently have access to

Basic first-aid kits

The IBC says it has mobilised all of its capacity in the region and has established an emergency response coordination centre in Gaziantep, Turkey, to coordinate all regional operations.

For urgent information, you can contact its vice president Muzaffer Baca on +90 532 2344229 or email mbaca@ibc.org.tr.

You can also contact Alper Mav, the IBC’s Regional Programmes Coordinator in Gaziantep on +90 538 5159806 or email alper.mavi@ibc.org.tr.

This page will be updated with further relief fund information once this has been made available.

