Sometimes people snitch on themselves before anyone has the chance to even catch them indulging in illegal activity.

This is what happened when a Florida man was arrested after he called police and asked them to test his methamphetamines' authenticity, according to NBC.

Thomas Eugene Colucci, called the Hernando County Sheriff’s Office on Thursday asking for officers if they could test the meth he had recently purchased, the Hernando County Sheriff's Office said on Facebook.

Speaking to officers, Colucci told the authorities that he was an "experienced drug user" and believed he had been sold bath salts instead of meth.

Authorities reportedly said he told police he “knew what it should feel like" and that the substance wasn't producing the intended effect.

The man then explained that he wanted the police to test the meth so others wouldn't buy fake meth from the person who sold it to him, according to the original report. Surprisingly, the officers ended up testing the substance and found that it was, in fact, meth.

Officers subsequently then proceeded to arrest Colucci. They took him to a hospital for a medical evaluation before they headed to Hernando County Detention Center.

The Florida man was held on a $7,000 bond on charges of possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia.

All in all, the sheriff's office is said to have found this as a pretty positive experience.

They concluded their post on Facebook by saying that if a person has "doubts about the authenticity of any illegal narcotics you have on-hand or have obtained from another person, the Hernando County Sheriff’s Office is pleased to provide this service, FREE of charge."

