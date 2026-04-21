Good news for Heated Rivalry fans as the love story of hockey stars Shane Hollander and Ilya Rosanov is set to continue in the new book Unrivaled just announced by author of the Game Changer series Rachel Reid.

It will be the seventh book in the hockey romance series, and will serve as a sequel to Heated Rivalry (2019) and The Long Game (2022).

The wildly popular TV series Heated Rivalry is an adaptation of Reid's second book of the same name, and the third episode is a book-to-TV adaptation of the first book in the series Game Changer (2015) that chronicles the romance between hockey star Scott Hunter and Christopher "Kip" Grady.

In the show, which has since been confirmed to be returning for season two, Shane Hollander is played by Hudson Williams, Ilya Rosanov is played by Connor Storrie, while Francois Arnaud plays Scott Hunter, and Robbie GK plays Kip Grady.

So what can fans expect from the last instalment in the popular book series? Here is everything we know so far.

What is the book about?

Harlquin

"They’ve gotten a lot of love from fans who are thrilled for them," the book's synopsis reads. "But some people in the hockey world are still reeling from their relationship reveal, and the backlash — led by popular hockey podcast Top Shelf and the #TakeBackHockey movement — is getting louder."

"Ilya and Shane are finally able to stand together in the light, the way they’d always wanted," it added. "And now they might be facing their biggest challenge yet."

What has author Rachel Reid said?

Photo by Harold Feng/Getty Images

"I'm really excited to have the chance to continue their story with Unrivaled," Reid told PEOPLE in February.

"I’m writing this one for all the Hollanov fans, old and new," she added. "I can’t tell you how much the love my characters have received over the years means to me. It has been a blast writing these guys again, and revisiting the entire Game Changers cast."

Taking to Instagram, Reid admitted how it's "really, really, really, really surreal to be here writing the next Ilya and Shane book while watching jokes about Ilya and Shane live on television from Hollywood at the Golden Globes," referring to Williams and Storrie presenting an award at the star-studded ceremony on Sunday night.

She added, "I hope you like the book."

Reid has since provided an update on how writing the book is going, in an exclusive interview with Entertainment Weekly.

"I've been writing it for about a year now. I was working on it secretly right up until January, when it was announced. I like it. I'm very happy with it," she said.

"I'm giving myself some time coming up in the next few months to just really focus on that and nothing else to make it as good as it can possibly be before it goes to my editor, because it's really important. I feel like more than any other book I've written, this one needs to be really good.

She added, "I hope I'm giving people what they want out of this. I hope what I want is what other people want. I still am making decisions about the plot with some things. I rewrite a lot. There's parts of the book I've rewritten and changed so many times. But hopefully I've made the right decisions and, generally, it's going well."

When will 'Unrivaled' be released?

It was initially announced that Unrivaled would be released later this year on September 29, but author Rachel Reid has since given an update to fans that the release date has been pushed back due to her worsening symptoms of Parkinson's disease.

"My life has gotten very different in the last couple months, and although it's all good, it's also taken away my ability to have quality time to write," Reid said in a video on Instagram. "And there’s nothing more important to me than 'Unrivaled' being the best book it can possibly be."

She noted how "when good things happen, sometimes the universe hands you some worse stuff to balance it out."

"For me, that’s been that my Parkinson's symptoms have gotten a bit worse, and it's made it difficult physically to write, so I'm definitely a lot slower," she explained.

The author then shared that the new publication date for Unrivaled will be June 1, 2027.

"I hope that's not too long of a wait for everyone, I just needed a few more months for writing and my publisher's been gracious enough to give those to me," Reid said.

"I do think that this book will be worth the wait."

Fans react to news of new book Unrivaled

Since the news dropped that there's a new book coming to the Game Changer series, and readers are getting more Shane and Ilya, they've shared their excitement on social media with some guessing what it might include.

"Unrivaled plot," one person wrote, sharing a still from the show where Ilya says, "Montreal goes home crying. Please, please!"

A second person said, "Imagine if Unrivaled closes on an epilogue of Hollanov playing for Canada at the 2026 Olympics?"









"If anything can bring back lining up at the bookstore at midnight to get the first copies …" a third person added.





A fourth person shared, "I’m seated: the Barnes and Noble employees are pissed because it’s 'not September yet' but I’m simply too seated," referring to the Ayo Edebiri meme.









"In celebration of the Unrivaled news, I will be rewatching this scene a million times today," someone else posted, showing a clip of Shane and Ilya playing hockey together in the All-Stars tournament in the show.









Another person responded, "Heated Rivalry flip it around UNRIVALED," referring to Michelle Yeoh's "MM Flip it Around Wicked Witch" meme.





Elsewhere from Indy100, Heated Rivalry star says closeted athletes are reaching out, and Heated Rivalry season 2 confirmed - everything we know so far.

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