In Pictures: People across UK and Ireland mark winter solstice
People take part in the winter solstice celebrations during sunrise at Glastonbury Tor in Somerset (James Manning/PA)
PA Wire/PA Images - James Manning

Ceremonies have been held across the UK and Ireland to mark the winter solstice.

December 21 is the shortest day and longest night of the year, with London experiencing seven hours and 49 minutes of daylight.

Glastonbury Tor in Somerset is one of the most popular gathering points to mark the event.

People take part in the winter solstice celebrations during sunrise at Glastonbury Tor (James Manning/PA)

People take part in the winter solstice celebrations during sunrise at Glastonbury Tor in Somerset(James Manning/PA)

In Wiltshire, the prehistoric Stonehenge monument was busy this year.

People wait for the sunrise (Andrew Matthews/PA)

People take part in the winter solstice celebrations during sunrise at the Stonehenge prehistoric monument on Salisbury Plain in Wiltshire(Andrew Matthews/PA)

Arthur Pendragon 'knights' a member of the public as they take part in the Stonehenge gathering (Andrew Matthews/PA)

People take part in the winter solstice celebrations during sunrise at the Stonehenge prehistoric monument on Salisbury Plain in Wiltshire(Andrew Matthews/PA)

The ancient and the modern met at Stonehenge (Andrew Matthews/PA)

Morris dancers perform in front of the stones formation (Andrew Matthews/PA)

Across the Irish Sea, a monument in Newgrange, Co Meath, which is thought to be more than 5,000 years old drew a number of people keen to mark the solstice.

People celebrate the sun rising as they gather for the winter solstice at Newgrange, Co Meath(Brian Lawless/PA)

People gather for sunrise at Newgrange, Co. Meath(Brian Lawless/PA)

Tom King, also known as 'An Gobha', the Blacksmith of the Boyne Valley, at Newgrange (Brian Lawless/PA)

