Joe Rogan has issued some advice for Elon Musk amid the Tesla CEO challenging President Vladimir Putin to "single combat."

In case you need a refresher, Musk previously took it upon himself to rise against Putin and challenged him on Twitter. The prize, you might ask for whoever emerges victorious? It's named Ukraine

"I hereby challenge Владимир Путин to single combat Stakes are Україна," he wrote. In a second tweet, he even tagged the Russian leader, writing: "Do you agree to this fight?'"

Yes, it's every bit as weird and unnecessary as you're thinking. But leave it to Joe Rogan to add to the absurd narrative and insert himself by offering to "train" Musk for the fight.

Rogan, who is a former UFC commentator and kickboxer, spoke about the proposed "combat" on an episode of his podcast, "The Joe Rogan Experience."

Sign up to our new free Indy100 weekly newsletter

During the podcast, Rogan backed his buddy and said: "Elon Musk wants... he wants to fight Putin. Have you seen that?"

"I offered my services. I texted him [and] I said, “Dude I will arrange all of your training. If you really do fight Putin, I will arrange all your training'. It would be so fuc*ing epic," he added.

Musk and Rogan seem to be long-time friends. You might recall the now-viral meme of Musk that was born following an appearance on Joe Rogan's podcast.

During his appearance on the show, Musk took a puff on a joint from Rogan. Funnily enough, Musk didn’t really seem to know what he was doing while smoking. Leaving us all with a hilarious and priceless meme that will live forever in internet history.

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.