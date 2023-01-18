New McDonald's advert heaped with praise for creativity - and it features no products

The new McDonald's advert is being praised, despite having no references to the brand or its products.

The short film is directed by Edgar Wright (known for creating Hot Fuzz), and features hungry office workers dropping hints to each other that they'd love a McDonald's lunch.

After passing an 'M' note to each other, others in the room cotton onto exactly what the pair are doing - and all storm out together.

"McDonald’s has just released the greatest advert of 2023 so far", marketing expert Rachael (@becauseofmarketing_) posted on TikTok.

