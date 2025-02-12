Who is Mel Robbins and what is the ‘Let Them’ theory taking over TikTok?

Chances are, you've come across Mel Robbins' name recently – especially with her 'Let Them' theory going viral on TikTok and igniting conversations across the world.

Robbins recently appeared on Khloé Kardashian's new podcast, Khloé in Wonder Land, where the pair delved into navigating difficult situations, increasing resilience and resetting your mind. The episode captured the hearts of fans, with one saying, "It's really helped me understand myself better and feels relatable, so I’m not alone."

Another viewer wrote: "This was my favourite episode yet! It’s so interesting how much I resonated with everything you and Mel spoke about, from anxiety to letting go of control. Changing your mindset WILL change your life and I’ll always stand by that. Thank you for this inspiring conversation."

Robbins' success had already skyrocketed long before her appearance on the podcast, thanks to her game-changing 5-Second Rule and her powerful insights on motivation and personal growth.

Who is Mel Robbins?

Mel Robbins is a former lawyer turned motivational speaker, author and podcast host, and is one of the most influential voices in the world of personal development. She combines practical advice, strategies, and an empowering, no-nonsense approach to help people take control of their lives.

In 2018, Robbins hosted a TED Talks titledHow to stop screwing yourself over which has since surpassed 33 million views.

She also leads the popular Mel Robbins Podcast which is "filled with the motivation and tactics you need plus deeply personal stories."

"Fifteen years ago, I hit rock bottom and nearly lost everything I cared about in life. My anxiety was so bad, I could barely drag myself out of bed," Robbins shares on her website. "Today, I’m one of the most respected experts on change and motivation in the world. Millions of people and the world’s leading brands come to me for advice and science-backed tools to become more confident, effective, and fulfilled."

Robbins has since sold millions of copies of her books, including The 5 Second Rule and The High 5 Habit.

More recently, she achieved even greater success with The Let Them Theory, which quickly became a New York Times #1 bestseller, fueled by its overwhelmingly positive reception online.

What is the 'Let Them' theory?

The 'Let Them' theory by Mel Robbins is a "powerful" technique that Robbins has been using for some time.

It encourages people to stop worrying about what people think of them and let go of the fear of judgement, rejection and the need for approval or validation.

In Robbins' TikTok clip, which racked up a staggering 19.5 million views, she uses a series of examples to put the theory into action.

"The next time you feel left out, your friends all go out to brunch together and they don't invite you, let them," she shares. "Or maybe, the person you're dating doesn't want a commitment, let them. Your company is laying people off, let them."

Robbins went on to suggest that people spend "so much time and energy trying to control other people and getting emotionally worked up about things that are beyond your control."

In a one-liner, Robbins summarises the theory: "When you 'Let Them' do whatever it is that they want to do, it creates more control and emotional peace for you and a better relationship with the people in your life."





Why is Mel Robbins all over TikTok?

The 'Let Them' theory recently sparked a viral wave on TikTok, with a staggering amount of users jumping on a trend where they showcased their day-in-the-life moments, all set to the empowering backdrop of Robbins' description.

Robbins' morning routine has also taken TikTok by storm, with thousands of people sharing their own takes on her AM routine after drawing inspiration from podcast episode 253.

It doesn't stop there...

People are going the extra mile by incorporating Robbins' evening routine into their lives, setting themselves up for success the following day.





