Molly-Mae supports influencer who was trolled because of her son's unique name

A new mum broke down over backlash towards her son's name – which soon garnered support from Molly Mae.

Liana Jade, who shares a joint YouTube account with her partner Connor, welcomed their son Koazy last July. She recently took to TikTok with an emotional video where she got candid about the negative response.

She kickstarted the clip by sobbing that she wasn't sure whether to post the video, before calling out a couple who were discussing "ridiculous" names.

Liana said: "Basically, our baby is called Koazy. I know it's not everyone's cup of tea, but people have kind of pulled it out of context and said that we called him Koazy because he was cozy in the womb.

"It was a name we already had and as I was getting so heavily pregnant, people were saying 'Oh he was cozy in your belly' and it kind of confirmed to us that that's what we should name him."

The TikToker has since been inundated with support, including from the likes of Holly Hagan and Molly Mae, who said: "All that matters is that you and your partner love the name."

Another added: "Koazy is such a sweet name DONT listen to them x".





It comes after Tommy Fury opened up to the Loose Womenpanelists about his and Molly's decision to call their baby girl Bambi.

"We spoke about it in the Love Island villa and loads more once we got out, but Molly told me that ever since she was a kid, she wanted to call her daughter Bambi," he said. "I'm not going to be that guy to take that away from her."

He also discussed life as a dad now that the fight with YouTuber Jake Paul is over.

"There was a lot going on in the build-up to the fight and I was switching from being the aggressive fighter to trying be the daddy too, but having Bambi is the best thing that's ever happened to me," he said.

"Waking up everyday and seeing her little face, you can't be in a bad mood."

