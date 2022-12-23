Surprise! Boss of magazine that called out 'nepo babies' is a nepo baby

The internet has been abuzz discussing a New York Magazine feature all about nepotism babies in Hollywood - but it's been revealed the president of the magazine's parent company is actually a nepo baby herself.

Pamela Wasserstein who has been the CEO of New York Media since her appointment in 2016, is now president of the publisher's parent company, Vox after the two businesses merged in 2019.

But it turns out her father Bruce Wasserstein purchased the magazine back in 2004 for $55 million, Wasserstein and her two brothers, Ben and Scoop, have kept the business since his unexpected passing in 2009, aged 61.

Wasserstein's appointment and family connections were covered at the time by The New York Times, with the headline: "An Heir Who’s Ready to Take the Reins at New York Magazine."

This fact was pointed out by Eve Hewson, an actor from the Netflix series Behind Her Eyes and Bad Sisters star (who was also mentioned in the article as a nepo baby, being Bono's daughter and all) who highlighted that Wasserstein is also part of the "nepo-verse".

"In a beautiful turn of events, I have just been informed that Pamela Wasserstein, the CEO of @NYMag , is a nepo baby herself. Her dad bought the magazine in 2004," Hewson tweeted.

As well as pointing out this nepo baby out, the 31-year-old responded with humour to the New York Magazine article.

"Gonna get Nepo Baby tattooed on my ass," she joked on Twitter, while in another she added: "2023 Goals: be successful enough to get recognised as a nepo baby," and then followed up by writing: "Wait s***, I thought this was my Notes app.”

Hewson then suggested that all nepo babies should "unite and dress up as giant babies for Halloween."

Meanwhile, other nepo babies have also defended themselves since the article came out.

Lottie Moss, the sister of supermodel Kate Moss received criticism over her tweets on the subject, with people comparing it to Molly Mae's "24 hours in a day" take.

“I’m so sick of people blaming nepotism for why they aren’t rich and famous or successful,” Moss tweeted. "Obviously it’s not fair that people who come from famous families are getting a leg up because of that but guess what? Life isn’t fair”.

“If you put your mind to something you can accomplish anything!” she added. “So instead of being negative about other peoples success go and try and create your own!”

The 24-year-old later clarified that she is "so grateful" for the "opportunities I’ve had" and acknowledge how she's “privileged being related to a huge model," but added how "sh****ng on others because of it makes NO sense."

Indy100 has contacted New York Magazine for comment.



