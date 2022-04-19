If you're an OnlyFans creator, chances are that you are your biggest (and loudest) supporter. You constantly have to find new and exciting ways to advertise yourself and differentiate yourself from the crowd.

Now it seems that one creator did just that this last Coachella weekend. In order to make her OnlyFans username more widely known, one creator hired a plane to fly her URL above the festival—and it's kind of genius.

The airplane flew an advertisement banner with her username over the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival. Naturally, it caused people to start talking about the ad organically on social media.

“Someone is flying a plane above Coachella with a banner advertising their onlyfans,” one Twitter user wrote on the platform.

The OnlyFans creator in question responded to the tweet and wrote, “Yeah it’s me.” Confirming that it was indeed her banner, she also shared a video of the advertisement which included a link to her OnlyFans page, Kazumisworld.

"I super appreciate the entrepreneurial hustle good luck!" the original poster responded. Hey, you can't not respect the amount of effort put into plugging her username.

“I would love to learn how this advertising method altered Kazumi’s subs or sales! Such a fun idea, all the plane banners I see in Chicago are for the Geico gecko (less sexy),” someone else said.

Due to the stigma around OnlyFans creators and sex work, many constantly are subjected to ridicule or worse, so it's major to see one creator proudly proclaim her work at the biggest music festival.

