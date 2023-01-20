Streamer Pokimane perfectly shuts down question about her OnlyFans

Streamer Pokimane expertly shut down a question about whether she had OnlyFans while on a recent stream.

“B****, do you think I do?” she sarcastically responded to the question. “Do you think if I had an OnlyFans you’d be asking if I had an OnlyFans?”

“I know that’s not the career path for me."

She has previously noted she predicts she could make around $10 million a month on the adult content platform - and viewers suggested the figure could be even higher.

