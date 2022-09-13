UK food banks are getting backlash online for announcing they will be closed Monday, September 19th in observance of Queen Elizabeth II's funeral.

The UK government announced Monday would be an official bank holiday so people can pay their respects to the Queen who reigned fro 70 years. This means businesses may close down for the day.

The Stoke-on-Trent food bank branch of Trussell Trust announced they would be closing three distribution centres in observance of the bank holiday.

Then the Wimbledon branch wrote on Twitter they too would close in observance of the holiday.

Both led to backlash from people who believe the Queen's funeral is not a reason to close down a vital business.

"Closing food banks to force the most vulnerable in the country to starve, for the funeral of one of the wealthiest in the country is absolutely mind-boggling and fucking disgraceful. no matter your opinions on the monarchy," Alex quote-tweeted.

"Are you confirming that a dead body is more important than hungry children?" A Twitter user responded.

In response, the Wimbledon food bank told people they normally close on Bank Holidays and are doing so to "allow our staff and workers the opportunity to show their respects."

Other branches of Trussell Trust like Keynsham and South Sefton announced they too would be closed for the Queen's funeral.

Emma Revie, Chief Executive of the Trussell Trust said in a statement, “food banks in our network run sessions on different days and at different times."

"Food banks are best placed to make the right decision for their communities and will ensure everyone who needs support can access it as they do with every bank holiday," she added. "As each food bank is an independent charity, we’d encourage people who need support to contact their local food bank to check their opening hours.”

