OnlyFans star to use money from X-rated snaps 'to help house low income families'

An OnlyFans star has revealed her plans to use her £100,000 monthly income to buy houses as part of an "affordable housing scheme," to rent out to low income families.

Rebecca Goodwin, 28, from Derbyshire detailed in a tweet that she wants to purchase eight homes and rent them out to low income families amid the current cost of living crisis that has seen prices soar.

"The ball is now rolling with my ‘affordable housing scheme'," she tweeted to her 202,000 followers.

Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

"My plan is to buy 8 properties outright and rent them out to low-income families.

"One house I’ll be renting out is a 3 storey, 4 bedroom, 3 bathroom house with off road parking for 2 cars, fully furnished, £650 a month!"

When told by a user that this plan wasn't "profitable" in the current market, Goodwin clarified that she is not doing this for money.

"I make enough profit on OnlyFans, I have no mortgages so rent payments are 100% profit except maintenance and insurance, this is a side hustle that my kids can inherit," she replied.



"I’m not doing it to make me more money I’m doing it [to] invest in my kids futures."

Goodwin has previously revealed how her life was completely different before joining OnlyFans as she struggled as a single mum to feed her two daughters aged four and 11, and survived on food vouchers at one point.

"I was living off six bags of food for myself and my two daughters for over a month," she told SWNS.

“I couldn’t even afford to throw my daughter a first birthday party.”

The mum of two also was £15,000 in debt at the time and had recently received a debt relief order.

But her life changed in April 2019 when she decided to join OnlyFans "out of desperation," and to her shock she made over £1,000 in the first 10 days.

Now, with her earnings from the platform she has a more comfortable lifestyle.

“I had never earned so much in a month before. Now I’ve been able to buy a house and a Porsche," worth £230,000 and £45,000 respectively.

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.