All the celebrities speaking for and against Russell Brand - LIVE

Russell Brand’s downfall was never going to be a fall from grace because he was proudly ungraceful to begin with.
The loud-mouthed comic has built a career on being uncouth, uncontrollable and unapologetic, and even though platforms are being torn from under his feet, he clearly won’t be silenced.
This is thanks to the die-hard fanbase he’s assembled by becoming a “mainstream media”-basher and promoter of right-wing conspiracy theories.
But whilst the likes of Andrew Tate and Tucker Carlson have been quick to offer Brand their support, other celebrities are admitting that the allegations against him confirm their long-held suspicions.
Now, indy100 is here to keep you updated on all the high-profile figures who are pledging their allegiance to the disgraced 48-year-old, all of those who have spoken out against him in the past, and all of those who are shouting from the rooftops now.
PA/YouTube
‘Furious’ Russell Brand ‘left Roast Battle’ after Katherine Ryan ‘predator’ remarks
Brand left the series Roast Battle on Comedy Central after co-star Katherine Ryan kept mentioning sexual abuse claims on camera, a new report by Deadline has claimed.
Ryan starred in the first season of Roast Battle alongside Brand and Jimmy Carr in 2018. Brand departed after six episodes, with Jonathan Ross taking his spot as a judge.
Read more here
Vanessa Feltz ‘admired friend’ Russell Brand before his ‘deeply offensive comments’ on chat show
Vanessa Feltz has revealed she went on Brand’s chat show as “his friend”, but admits she was horrified by his remarks asking if he could sleep with her and her daughters.
Feltz told This Morning presenters Holly Willoughby and Dermot O’Leary that she and Brand were friends when she appeared on the show in 2006, and that she “admired his style”, but says she soon felt awkward when he made sexual remarks towards her and her young daughters.
She said: “I was horrified, there has to be some boundaries but it is awkward when you are a guest on someone’s show. The genuine prevailing feeling was he was very funny.”
Watch the interview here
Getty Images
It's perhaps worth noting that Noel Fielding, Brand's longtime friend, has kept quiet on the whole scandal.
Russell Brand’s prank call to rape helpline in 2008
Brand was widely condemned in 2008 after prank-calling an emergency rape phoneline during a stand-up routine.
While onstage in Northampton in 2008, Brand phoned police in front of the audience, pretending to be a witness to numerous sexual assaults that had taken place in a local underpass.
“I have got some information for you,” he told the call handler.
“I’ve seen a gentleman who fits the description. He was wearing a lime green top and polka-dot trousers, and I thought, ‘Well, look at the state of him.’ I’ve had someone come near my underpass.”
He continued: “He was dressed absolutely atrociously, he looked like Timmy Mallett.”
Brand told the call handler that the audience laughter heard in the background was coming from an episode of The Bill he was watching on TV. He told them his name was Sarah.
Read more here
Follow the latest updates on Brand here. If you have information in relation to the allegations against Russell Brand which you would like to share with The Independent’s reporting team, please email newsdesk@independent.co.uk
While onstage in Northampton in 2008, Brand phoned police in front of the audience, pretending to be a witness to numerous sexual assaults that had taken place in a local underpass.
Accusations that Brand groomed and abused a 16-year-old have prompted important discussions about the age of consent in the UK and beyond
Completely agree that there should be a #Aliceslaw protecting teenage girls from predatory adults. The suggestion of making it illegal for anyone older than 21 to have sex with those 16-18 is an idea, but there are also working models in the US and Canada of raising the age of\u2026— Hannah Berrelli (@Hannah Berrelli) 1695140030
Candace Owens is among the commentators questioning YouTube's decision to demonetise Brand's channel
I actually am struggling to comprehend how @YouTube can completely demonetize someone based on allegations\u2014 when there are actual drug dealers and convicts that currently have YouTube channels. \n\nHow does that make sense? \n\n#RussellBrand— Candace Owens (@Candace Owens) 1695137087
Another interesting point about noughties 'lad culture'
Wonder if a lot of the defence re Russell Brand on social media stems from \u201clads\u201d vindicated by the culture he promoted now being worried their past behaviour might not have been acceptable— Ava-Santina (@Ava-Santina) 1695155236
A number of commentators are pointing out that 'due process and the rule of law' must be respected in all cases
This is what worries me about Russell Brand case. Loathsome behaviour is not in question, but when was he convicted in a court of law on basis of being proven guilty beyond reasonable doubt? Due process and the rule of law does matter to all our freedoms @tfa4freedom— David C Bannerman (@David C Bannerman) 1695199474
'Female Andrew Tate' gives the most toxic support to Russell Brand yet
Getty Images/@Pearl/YouTube
It’s a sad inevitability that the big names defending Brand are some of the most influential in the world.
Elon Musk and Andrew Tate – two of the most Googled people on the planet – have already publicly backed the 48-year-old comedian, as have those great champions of right-wing and conservative conspiracy theories: Alex Jones, Ben Shapiro and Tucker Carlson.
And so it comes as no surprise that Pearl Davis, the woman who proudly owns the nickname “the female Andrew Tate”, is the latest red pill ideologist to throw her support behind Brand, who vehemently denies all the allegations made against him.
Read more here
But McPhee has insisted she's not a victim
Katherine McPhee criticizes Daily Mail for sharing clip of Russell Brand bouncing her on his lap at The Tonight Show in 2013: \n\n\u201cI know nothing what you are trying to claim here but this specific incident was over 10 years ago and it was harmless. Please don't try and use me for\u2026— Ivan (@Ivan) 1695174345
This clip has been doing the rounds
Russell Brand is told off by Jimmy Fallon after comedian bounces an uncomfortable Katharine McPhee on his lap— NEWS BLOG (@NEWS BLOG) 1695071939
Andrew Neil says public service broadcasters facilitated Brand's behaviour
"We have an ability in our culture where we elevate people of no talent to the status of national icons... I give you Jimmy Savile."\n\nAndrew Neil says the Russell Brand scandal is "another classic example" of "the power of celebrity" in the UK.\n\n@afneil | @piersmorgan | #PMU— Piers Morgan Uncensored (@Piers Morgan Uncensored) 1695153314
@RustyRockets/Twitter
Fearne Cotton deletes Russell Brand podcast episodes after ‘unfollowing’ him on Instagram
Fearne Cotton has appeared to delete two episodes of her podcast featuring Brand.
The comedian is married to Cotton’s good friend, Laura Gallacher, and, in August 2019, he was a guest speaker at her wellness festival Happy Place. In a Facebook post, Brand described the festival as the “Woodstock of Wellness”.
One year later, Cotton invited Brand to appear on her podcast, also titled Happy Place, for a second time. He had previously made a brief guest appearance after it was launched in 2018.
Read more here
Yet another reason why we love David Lynch
love how david lynch was sincerely asked if he would ever work with russell brand and he instantly said no right in front of him— laura \ud83e\udda0 (@laura \ud83e\udda0) 1695164739
Interesting that this guy would urge fans to follow Brand's Rumble channel...
(He's one of the biggest financial backers of the platform)
What part has the "lads' mag" culture of the noughties played in all this?
"I was full of shame and self-hatred."\n\nGeorgina Baillie speaks to @MinnieStephC4 about 'Sachs-gate' and her relationship with Russell Brand.\n\nHer grandfather, Andrew Sachs, was prank-called by Brand in 2008 and told his granddaughter had slept with the comic.— Channel 4 News (@Channel 4 News) 1695150759
More disturbing comments from Brand have emerged
More questions emerge for the BBC as @C4Dispatches uncovers more inappropriate comments made on Russell Brand\u2019s Radio 2 show pre Sachsgate. \n\nIn this clip from 2007, Brand suggests to a 15-year-old listener that she should have a sex themed 16th birthday party. #C4Dispatches— Channel 4 Dispatches (@Channel 4 Dispatches) 1695145917
An important discussion on BBC Radio 4's 'Women's Hour' earlier today:
'The issue here is about age disparity'\n\nFollowing our interview with one of Russell Brand's alleged victims, we asked: Can a 16-year-old give meaningful consent to sex with a 30-year-old & should the age of consent rise?\n\n@HelenaKennedyKC & Gudrun Young KC joined @Emmabarnett\u2b07\ufe0f— BBC Woman's Hour (@BBC Woman's Hour) 1695128182
Commentators continue to point out that Brand has always been famous for the wrong reasons
What I wrote about Russell Brand in 2013: \n\n\u201ca comedian who won fame by sexually humiliating a woman on the radio and thinks it normal to harass every woman in his vicinity is now treated as Che Guevara because he uses words like \u2018pre-existing paradigm\u2019 in conversations with\u2026— James Bloodworth \ud83c\uddfa\ud83c\udde6 (@James Bloodworth \ud83c\uddfa\ud83c\udde6) 1695116785
The BBC has now banned some content featuring Brand from its iPlayer and Sounds apps
In a statement a spokesman for the corporation said: “The BBC does not ban or remove content when it is a matter of public record unless we have justification for doing so.
“There is limited content featuring Russell Brand on iPlayer and Sounds. We’ve reviewed that content and made a considered decision to remove some of it, having assessed that it now falls below public expectations.”
Russell Brand likes bizarre Phillip Schofield tweet following allegations
Russell Brand has been silent on social media since allegations were made against him over the weekend, but he has liked one bizarre tweet featuring a GIF of Phillip Schofield.
The post in question features the Dispatches hashtag and a GIF of Schofield. The only words in the post are 'If only.'
Read more here
Donald Trump once asked Katy Perry why she married 'loser' Russell Brandeditsharetrending_up
Donald Trump’s Twitter timeline was a mixture of ridiculous and unhinged before being banned in 2021, most of it not worth revisiting.
However, people are now returning to one tweet about Russell Brand from way back in 2014 following allegations against the comedian.
Trump tweeted Katy Perry before he announced his run for president, asking what she saw in “loser” Brand.
"Katy, what the hell were you thinking when you married loser Russell Brand," he wrote.
“There is a guy who has got nothing going, a waste!"
Read more here
Comedian Sam Avery breaks down the appeal of brand Brand
People talking about Russell Brand like he\u2019s the ONLY person to ever question the establishment, big pharma, etc.\n\nNah, mate. He\u2019s just the one with good cheekbones who uses long words that make YOU feel intelligent.\n\nThe dude\u2019s less authentic than astroturf.— Sam Avery (@Sam Avery) 1695116095
Speaking of right-wing presenters...
Julia blasts YouTube for the \u201coutrageous\u201d suspension of the monetisation on Russell Brand\u2019s channel.\n\n\u201cIt\u2019s not YouTube\u2019s job to sit as judge and jury on Russell Brand! They\u2019ve got no right to get involved in this.\u201d\n\n@JuliaHB1 | @Tom_Slater_— TalkTV (@TalkTV) 1695106481
Who knew GB News could tear itself apart over a single topic?
I\u2019m afraid this is just not true. @bevturner was told in explicit terms I would challenge on air her deeply offensive defence of #russellbrand who she describes as her \u2018hero\u2019. I\u2019ve been overwhelmed with supportive messages for calling her out— Andrew Pierce (@Andrew Pierce) 1695103506
Here's what his dear pal, that fountain of reliable information, Alex Jones has had to say:
Tucker Carlson, Andrew Tate, Elon Musk, and now Alex Jones come to the defense of Russell Brand who was credibly accused of rape and sexual harassment by 4 women.\n\nHell of a bunch of character witnesses.— Republicans against Trump (@Republicans against Trump) 1694987265
Here's a list of Brand's big-name backers so far:
The roll call of people who have come to Russell Brand's defence reads like a Hall of Humanity's Shame- Elon Musk, Andrew Tate, Alex Jones, Tucker Carlson and Donald Trump Jr. If you have that lot in your corner you need a stern word with yourself.— Sarfraz Manzoor (@Sarfraz Manzoor) 1695050373
Emily Maitlis reflecting on her 2017 interview with Brand
\u201cI went in preparing to loathe him, he was late, I thought \u2018what a narcissist\u2019\u2026 but in truth, he walked into the room and I was mesmerised.\u201d\n\n@maitlis discusses her 2017 interview with Russell Brand.\n\nComing to @GlobalPlayer\n\n@lewis_goodall— The News Agents (@The News Agents) 1695046938
Megyn Kelly goes off on those reactively taking Russell Brand's side:\n\n"Can you please for a second stay open minded to the idea the women are telling the truth? I'm pissed cuz I've just seen a rash of guys saying 'it's bullshit!' Did you read the details?"— Citizen Free Press (@Citizen Free Press) 1695090927
8 out of 10 Cats/Getty Images
Sean Lock said he ‘hates’ Russell Brand and ‘fears’ his daughters ‘will take someone like him home’ in resurfaced clip
A clip of the late comedian Sean Lock discussing his contempt for Russell Brand has gone viral in the wake of criminal allegations being made against the 48-year-old comedian.
The clip in question is taken from the Channel 4 comedy panel show 8 Out of 10 Cats, and originally aired in November 2014. In the footage, Lock says that he “hates” Brand because of his role as a father, and “fears” his daughters would “bring someone like that home”.
Lock, who died in 2021 at the age of 58, is seen discussing Brand in the wake of the comedian’s controversial comments about voting. In October 2013, Brand had urged people not to vote during an interview with Newsnight’s Jeremy Paxman.
Read more here
Dannii Minogue labelled Russell Brand ‘vile predator’ in resurfaced interview
Dannii Minogue thought Russell Brand was a “vile predator” who “wouldn’t take no for an answer” when they met in 2006.
The Australian singer’s comments after her MTV interview with the under-fire presenter have resurfaced following Brand being accused of rape, sexual assault and emotional abuse.
“He is completely crazy and a bit of a vile predator,” Minogue told the Mirror after being interviewed by Brand on his MTV chatshow, 1 Leicester Square back in 2006.
“I certainly don’t think he has cured his sex addiction, that’s for sure. He wouldn’t take no for an answer. [...] He always goes that step too far. Never quite far enough to slap his face, but usually too far.”
Read more here
Extraordinary takedown of a co-presenter by @toryboypierce after she said #RussellBrand was her \u201chero.\u201d I have never seen anything like this before.— Jeremy Vine (@Jeremy Vine) 1695068445
Lot of nonsense spouted about \u201ctrial by media\u201d re Russell Brand. \nThe media has no power to try and/or convict. Rightly. But it has a responsibility to research, reveal and expose wrongdoing. Which it has in the Brand investigation by @Channel4 @thetimes \u2014 responsibly and\u2026— Andrew Neil (@Andrew Neil) 1695032686
TalkTV
Vanessa Feltz shares ‘deeply offensive’ clip of Russell Brand asking to sleep with her and her daughters
Vanessa Feltz shared a “deeply offensive” clip of Russell Brand asking to sleep with her and her daughters when she appeared on his chat show in 2006.
Feltz shared the clip during her TalkTv Show on Monday night.
Brand asks her: “Can I have it off with either you or your daughters?”
Cringing, Feltz replies: “No, you may not.” Brand states: “Come on, some of them are adults.”
Read more here
Kristen Bell and Russell Brand in a scene from 'Forgetting Sarah Marshall'
PA
Kristen Bell comments about Russell Brand resurface after sex abuse allegations
Shortly after the release of "Forgetting Sarah Marshall," Kristen Bell told interviewers that she had to "intimidate" her co-star Russell Brand to make sure he understood she was not interested in a sexual relationship with him during the shoot.
Her recollections of her time with the British actor and comedian have resurfaced in the wake of allegations that he raped and sexually assaulted a number of women at the peak of his fame.
During an interview with the Scottish Daily Record, Bell said she was aware of Brand's "womanising" and made it clear to him that she was not going to tolerate his advances.
Read more here
Ben Shapiro: Russell "Brand was 30 and she was apparently 16. Now, in the United States, crime. In the UK, not crime. The age of consent in the UK is 16 ... Scuzzy, scumbaggy behavior? Sure. Criminal behavior? No, if you're, again, in the UK"— Brendan Karet (@Brendan Karet) 1695058868
Piers Morgan warns that describing Russell Brand's accusers as "victims" and "survivors" implies he has already been convicted of a crime.— TalkTV (@TalkTV) 1695104971
Piers Morgan is among the big names warning against the drawing of conclusions before legal and police investigations into Brand's behaviour are complete.
Russell Brand's conspiracy theory YouTube channel proves his skill at influencing others
Russell Brand/YouTube
Russell Brand has always prided himself on ruffling feathers.
Indeed, the ruffle-haired, one-time-winklepicker-championing anti-establishment icon even uses a crow (farting), as the logo for his website and podcast.
And yet, his preferred platforms have changed over the years: from London’s stand-up circuit to prime spots on British radio and terrestrial TV, to the Hollywood red carpet, and now to the favourite of every cash-hungry rebel – social media.
Yes, the 48-year-old has become a darling of the self-styled “free-speakers” of the internet, with the likes of Andrew Tate, Alex Jones and Tucker Carlson name-checking him as a mainstream-fighting compadre.
But really, it seems as though his great talent lies not in speaking truth to power, but in speaking so much and at such speed that you no longer remember what the truth was in the first place.
Read more here
Daniel Sloss standup clip recirculates as he's praised for speaking out against Russell Brand
Comedian Daniel Sloss is being praised by viewers after he spoke out against Russell Brand in a joint investigation from Channel 4 and The Times.
During the 'Dispatches' programme, it was revealed that comedians who worked in the industry at the same time as Brand were contacted, but only one was willing to speak on camera.
That comedian was Daniel Sloss. As Sloss, 33, sits down to talk to an off-screen interviewer, he says: "This is scary, this is intimidating, and if I'm scared of this, and there's almost no consequences to me, what do people who have suffered, and been subject to, his alleged behaviours, how must they feel?"
Read more here
Andrew Tate supports Russell Brand as comedian denies ‘very serious allegations
Andrew Tate knows a thing or two about being investigated for rape and sexual assault
AP
Andrew Tate has sent a message of support to Russell Brand after the comedian denied “very serious allegations” made against him in a recent YouTube video.
Tate posted an image of a knight preparing for battle with the caption: “On my way to fight the crazy b**** allegations.”
Read more here