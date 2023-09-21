All the celebrities speaking for and against Russell Brand - LIVE

Russell Brand’s downfall was never going to be a fall from grace because he was proudly ungraceful to begin with.

The loud-mouthed comic has built a career on being uncouth, uncontrollable and unapologetic, and even though platforms are being torn from under his feet, he clearly won’t be silenced.

This is thanks to the die-hard fanbase he’s assembled by becoming a “mainstream media”-basher and promoter of right-wing conspiracy theories.

But whilst the likes of Andrew Tate and Tucker Carlson have been quick to offer Brand their support, other celebrities are admitting that the allegations against him confirm their long-held suspicions.

Now, indy100 is here to keep you updated on all the high-profile figures who are pledging their allegiance to the disgraced 48-year-old, all of those who have spoken out against him in the past, and all of those who are shouting from the rooftops now.

PA/YouTube ‘Furious’ Russell Brand ‘left Roast Battle’ after Katherine Ryan ‘predator’ remarks Brand left the series Roast Battle on Comedy Central after co-star Katherine Ryan kept mentioning sexual abuse claims on camera, a new report by Deadline has claimed. Ryan starred in the first season of Roast Battle alongside Brand and Jimmy Carr in 2018. Brand departed after six episodes, with Jonathan Ross taking his spot as a judge.

Read more here

Vanessa Feltz ‘admired friend’ Russell Brand before his ‘deeply offensive comments’ on chat show Vanessa Feltz has revealed she went on Brand’s chat show as “his friend”, but admits she was horrified by his remarks asking if he could sleep with her and her daughters. Feltz told This Morning presenters Holly Willoughby and Dermot O’Leary that she and Brand were friends when she appeared on the show in 2006, and that she “admired his style”, but says she soon felt awkward when he made sexual remarks towards her and her young daughters. She said: “I was horrified, there has to be some boundaries but it is awkward when you are a guest on someone’s show. The genuine prevailing feeling was he was very funny.” Watch the interview here

Getty Images It's perhaps worth noting that Noel Fielding, Brand's longtime friend, has kept quiet on the whole scandal.

Russell Brand’s prank call to rape helpline in 2008 Brand was widely condemned in 2008 after prank-calling an emergency rape phoneline during a stand-up routine. While onstage in Northampton in 2008, Brand phoned police in front of the audience, pretending to be a witness to numerous sexual assaults that had taken place in a local underpass. “I have got some information for you,” he told the call handler. “I’ve seen a gentleman who fits the description. He was wearing a lime green top and polka-dot trousers, and I thought, ‘Well, look at the state of him.’ I’ve had someone come near my underpass.” He continued: “He was dressed absolutely atrociously, he looked like Timmy Mallett.” Brand told the call handler that the audience laughter heard in the background was coming from an episode of The Bill he was watching on TV. He told them his name was Sarah. Read more here Follow the latest updates on Brand here. If you have information in relation to the allegations against Russell Brand which you would like to share with The Independent’s reporting team, please email newsdesk@independent.co.uk While onstage in Northampton in 2008, Brand phoned police in front of the audience, pretending to be a witness to numerous sexual assaults that had taken place in a local underpass.

Accusations that Brand groomed and abused a 16-year-old have prompted important discussions about the age of consent in the UK and beyond

Candace Owens is among the commentators questioning YouTube's decision to demonetise Brand's channel

Another interesting point about noughties 'lad culture'

A number of commentators are pointing out that 'due process and the rule of law' must be respected in all cases

But McPhee has insisted she's not a victim

This clip has been doing the rounds

Andrew Neil says public service broadcasters facilitated Brand's behaviour

@RustyRockets/Twitter Fearne Cotton deletes Russell Brand podcast episodes after ‘unfollowing’ him on Instagram Fearne Cotton has appeared to delete two episodes of her podcast featuring Brand. The comedian is married to Cotton’s good friend, Laura Gallacher, and, in August 2019, he was a guest speaker at her wellness festival Happy Place. In a Facebook post, Brand described the festival as the “Woodstock of Wellness”. One year later, Cotton invited Brand to appear on her podcast, also titled Happy Place, for a second time. He had previously made a brief guest appearance after it was launched in 2018. Read more here

Yet another reason why we love David Lynch

Interesting that this guy would urge fans to follow Brand's Rumble channel... (He's one of the biggest financial backers of the platform)

What part has the "lads' mag" culture of the noughties played in all this?

More disturbing comments from Brand have emerged

An important discussion on BBC Radio 4's 'Women's Hour' earlier today:

Commentators continue to point out that Brand has always been famous for the wrong reasons

The BBC has now banned some content featuring Brand from its iPlayer and Sounds apps In a statement a spokesman for the corporation said: “The BBC does not ban or remove content when it is a matter of public record unless we have justification for doing so. “There is limited content featuring Russell Brand on iPlayer and Sounds. We’ve reviewed that content and made a considered decision to remove some of it, having assessed that it now falls below public expectations.”

Russell Brand likes bizarre Phillip Schofield tweet following allegations Russell Brand has been silent on social media since allegations were made against him over the weekend, but he has liked one bizarre tweet featuring a GIF of Phillip Schofield. The post in question features the Dispatches hashtag and a GIF of Schofield. The only words in the post are 'If only.' Read more here

Donald Trump once asked Katy Perry why she married 'loser' Russell Brandeditsharetrending_up Donald Trump’s Twitter timeline was a mixture of ridiculous and unhinged before being banned in 2021, most of it not worth revisiting. However, people are now returning to one tweet about Russell Brand from way back in 2014 following allegations against the comedian. Trump tweeted Katy Perry before he announced his run for president, asking what she saw in “loser” Brand. "Katy, what the hell were you thinking when you married loser Russell Brand," he wrote. “There is a guy who has got nothing going, a waste!" Read more here



Comedian Sam Avery breaks down the appeal of brand Brand

Speaking of right-wing presenters...

Who knew GB News could tear itself apart over a single topic?

Here's what his dear pal, that fountain of reliable information, Alex Jones has had to say:

Here's a list of Brand's big-name backers so far:

Emily Maitlis reflecting on her 2017 interview with Brand

8 out of 10 Cats/Getty Images Sean Lock said he ‘hates’ Russell Brand and ‘fears’ his daughters ‘will take someone like him home’ in resurfaced clip A clip of the late comedian Sean Lock discussing his contempt for Russell Brand has gone viral in the wake of criminal allegations being made against the 48-year-old comedian. The clip in question is taken from the Channel 4 comedy panel show 8 Out of 10 Cats, and originally aired in November 2014. In the footage, Lock says that he “hates” Brand because of his role as a father, and “fears” his daughters would “bring someone like that home”. Lock, who died in 2021 at the age of 58, is seen discussing Brand in the wake of the comedian’s controversial comments about voting. In October 2013, Brand had urged people not to vote during an interview with Newsnight’s Jeremy Paxman. Read more here

Piers Morgan is among the big names warning against the drawing of conclusions before legal and police investigations into Brand's behaviour are complete.

Russell Brand's conspiracy theory YouTube channel proves his skill at influencing others Russell Brand/YouTube Russell Brand has always prided himself on ruffling feathers. Indeed, the ruffle-haired, one-time-winklepicker-championing anti-establishment icon even uses a crow (farting), as the logo for his website and podcast. And yet, his preferred platforms have changed over the years: from London’s stand-up circuit to prime spots on British radio and terrestrial TV, to the Hollywood red carpet, and now to the favourite of every cash-hungry rebel – social media. Yes, the 48-year-old has become a darling of the self-styled “free-speakers” of the internet, with the likes of Andrew Tate, Alex Jones and Tucker Carlson name-checking him as a mainstream-fighting compadre. But really, it seems as though his great talent lies not in speaking truth to power, but in speaking so much and at such speed that you no longer remember what the truth was in the first place. Read more here



Daniel Sloss standup clip recirculates as he's praised for speaking out against Russell Brand Comedian Daniel Sloss is being praised by viewers after he spoke out against Russell Brand in a joint investigation from Channel 4 and The Times. During the 'Dispatches' programme, it was revealed that comedians who worked in the industry at the same time as Brand were contacted, but only one was willing to speak on camera. That comedian was Daniel Sloss. As Sloss, 33, sits down to talk to an off-screen interviewer, he says: "This is scary, this is intimidating, and if I'm scared of this, and there's almost no consequences to me, what do people who have suffered, and been subject to, his alleged behaviours, how must they feel?"

Read more here

