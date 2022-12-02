Babies on TikTok are vibing to Snoop Dogg's 'wholesome' new kids album

Babies on TikTok are already becoming Snoop Dogg fans, with parents everywhere posting clips of their tots vibing to songs from his new children's YouTube show, Doggyland.

The rapper voices Bow Wizzle, a dog who mentors a group of animated puppies, who sing more modern versions of traditional nursery rhymes (as well as some bonus tracks) in Snoop Dogg's signature style.

"Affirmations are positive statements they help us to challenge and overcome," he can be heard rapping positively in one of the tracks.

