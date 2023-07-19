What is going on with Dan Wootton?

GB News presenter Dan Wootton has been accused of using fake online identities to trick men into sending him sexually explicit images in exchange for tens of thousands of pounds.

The Byline Times claims he pretended to be a man named Martin Branning to trick the men, but Wootton denies the claims.

The publication claimed two victims made criminal complaints to the Metropolitan Police, based on Branning’s activities since 2019.

Contacted by The Independent following the publication of the Byline Times report, Scotland Yard said: “In June 2023, the Metropolitan Police was contacted with regards to allegations of sexual offences committed by a man.

“Officers are assessing information to establish whether any criminal offence has taken place. There is no police investigation at this time.”

The broadcaster, who anchors the Dan Wootton Tonight programme on GB News, writes a column for MailOnline, and has previously been an editor for Rupert Murdoch’s News of the World, rejected the allegations as “simply untrue” and a “campaign to destroy my life”, in a segment at the start of his Tuesday night show.

He said: “These past few days I have been the target of a smear campaign by nefarious players with an axe to grind.”

He added: “I, like all fallible human beings, have made errors of judgement in the past. But the criminal allegations being made against me are simply untrue.

“I would like nothing more than to address those spurious claims – I could actually spend the next two hours doing so – but on the advice of my lawyers, I cannot comment further.

“But I have been thinking much over the past few days about the current state of social media, where any allegation can be made in an attempt to get someone cancelled, but it is impossible to defend yourself against thousands of trolls.”

A spokesperson for News UK told The Independent: “We are looking into the allegations made in recent days. We are not able to make any further comment at this stage.”

MailOnline publisher DMG Media said: “‘We are aware of the allegations and are looking into them.”

