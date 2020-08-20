24 of Greta Thunberg's best moments two years on from the climate strike that made her a global icon

Greg Evans
Thursday 20 August 2020 13:45
Celebrities

Two years ago not many people had heard of Greta Thunberg, who was still a teenager from Stockholm, Sweden who was concerned about the climate crisis.

Today, she is still a teenager from Stockholm, Sweden who is concerned about the climate crisis but in those 24 months she has gone from a schoolgirl to a leading voice on the subject of climate change, has appeared on magazine covers, met world leaders, had books published and gave an iconic speech at the United Nations.

This all came about because on August 20, 2018 she decided that she wouldn't go to school that Monday and wouldn't return until September 9 following heatwaves and forest fires in Sweden. Inspired by the March for Our Lives marches in America, which protested against gun violence, Thunberg positioned herself outside the Swedish government building with a sign reading 'Skolstrejk för klimatet' which translates as "school strike for climate."

She then went on to win an essay writing competition about the crisis in a Swedish newspaper and before she knew it her message was reaching millions of people around the world, with numerous other schoolchildren following her lead and skipping classes to protest politicians to make a difference about climate change.

Although championing the words and actions of a young girl instead of actually taking action against the dangers she has been highlighting might be missing the point of her activism there is little denying that she has fully embraced the spotlight and not let adults off the hook, while also proving that she has an excellent sense of humour. So, as it is two years since she started the school strikes here are 24 of her best moments in no particular order.

1. Her first-ever strike

What better place to start than her first-ever strike in Stockholm. Thunberg has carried on doing the strikes at least once a week since this momentous day in 2018.

2. When a Mastermind contestant randomly thought her name was ‘Sharon’ and then Greta changed her name on Twitter to it

Thunberg is very good at Twitter and doesn't miss any opportunity to poke fun at herself or others. Earlier this year a now-legendary moment occurred on Celebrity Mastermind when the actor Amanda Henderson, thought that Thunberg was called 'Sharon.' Yes, Sharon. The clip soon went viral and rather than ignoring it the young Swede instead briefly changed her name on Twitter to Sharon cementing her status as a bonafide legend at just 17-years-old.

3. When she changed her Twitter bio to reflect criticisms from Trump

Thunberg has also made minor changes on Twitter to hit back at politicians who have dared to criticise her. After she was crowned as Time Magazine's 'Person of the Year,' a bitter Donald Trump told her to work on her 'anger management problem and watch an old fashioned movie'.

In response, she changed her Twitter bio to read:

A teenager working on her anger management problem. Currently chilling and watching a good old fashioned movie with a friend.

4. And when she did it again

5. And again with Brazilian president Jair Bolsonaro

It's not just Trump who has felt her scorn. The outspoken right-wing Brazilian president Jair Bolsonaro found himself being mocked after he called the activist a 'pirralha' which is the Brazilian word for 'brat.' Not letting the criticism from a grown man get to her, she simply changed her profile to the aforementioned word.

Picture: Twitter(Twitter)

6. And for Vladimir Putin

For some reason, a young girl having concern for the future of the planet really gets under the skin of older men who should know better. In October, 2019 after Russian president Vladimir Putin called her "a kind but poorly informed teenager" she changed her bio to follow suit.

7. When she dressed as herself for Halloween

What's the scariest thing a climate change denier can imagine? Well, it's probably Greta Thunberg, which is why she dressed up as herself for Halloween last year.

8. This TED talk

9. When she took down Meat Loaf, who said she had been brainwashed into thinking climate change was real

We haven't quite figured out why older men are so threatened by Thunberg but when they are she often has the perfect response. In January, when speaking to the Daily Mail, rock star Meat Loaf said that he felt sorry for the activist and believed that she had been brainwashed.

I feel for that Greta. She has been brainwashed into thinking that there is climate change and there isn’t. She hasn’t done anything wrong, but she’s been forced into thinking that what she is saying is true.

Her response, as you probably guessed, was perfect.

10. When she crossed the Atlantic on a zero-emissions yacht

There aren't many teenagers who have sailed across the Atlantic ocean and even the ones that have we doubt that they have done it in a zero-emissions yacht.

11. When she spoke to David Attenborough

12. This epic stare-down with Trump

This moment happened at the UN in September 2019, when Thunberg gave her blistering speech (more on that later). However, the look that she gave Trump on that day will probably go down in history. If looks could kill, aye?

13. She stood up for George Floyd

It's not just climate change that she has campaigned for either. Thunberg has called for an end to systematic racism and social injustice following the shocking death of George Floyd.

14. Her speeches were turned into a book

Just a few months after she started the school strikes, her inspiring speeches were turned into a book called No One Is Too Small to Make a Difference. It was published in May 2019 and saw her named author of the year by British bookseller Waterstones. The book was preceded by Scenes from the Heart which is written by Thunberg's parents. In March 2020 she released another book, this time called (I Know This To Be True): On truth, courage & saving our planet.

15. She appeared in a Pearl Jam music video

16. And in a The 1975 song

17. When she met fellow climate change activist Leonardo DiCaprio

The Hollywood star, who is also passionate about raising awareness of the climate crisis, is a rarely humbled man but even he had to acknowledge the work and effort that Thunberg has put into the issue, calling her a 'leader of our time.'

18. When she met Barack Obama

They even fist-bumped.

19. When she called her Asperger’s a “superpower”

Thunberg has Asperger's syndrome a neurodevelopmental disorder that affects her during social interactions and in nonverbal communication. Rather than let this burden her she has embraced it and called it her 'superpower'

20. When she said 'LGBTQ rights!'

21. And women’s rights!

22. She joked on April Fool’s day about quitting her climate strikes

We told you that Thunberg liked a joke but we are glad that this one was just an April Fools prank.

23. The ‘How dare you’ speech

We've left the best two until last. If Thunberg decides in a few years that she isn't up for the activism anymore or if by some miracle the crisis is solved she can always look back at this moment as the point when she had the entire planets attention.

24. Time Magazine’s person of the year 2019

When she started the school strikes in 2019, Thunberg probably didn't want to be Time 'Person of the Year.' She still might not want to but that being said, this is still a landmark moment for those fighting the climate crisis.

Here's to another 24 months, Greta. Who knows what shape the planet will be in by then.

Trending

People think Trump had his pants on backwards during speech last night
2021-06-06T13:46:49.000Z
Hotel guests jeered at after getting mad over women kissing
2021-06-02T16:12:31.000Z
Bride dies at her own wedding so sister steps in to marry the groom
2021-06-03T10:34:09.000Z
People are angry at wealthy landlord who drives luxury cars ‘for free’
2021-06-03T15:09:11.000Z
A royal questioned if people knew Oprah and it backfired massively
2021-06-05T18:10:15.000Z
Man misinterprets ‘cheating’ text from fiancée and becomes a legend
2021-06-04T16:16:51.000Z
Journalist has sex during radio interview for swingers club feature
2021-06-02T08:33:26.000Z
Walmart employee knocks out customer after being spat on
2021-06-04T21:18:26.000Z
Influencer posed for pic in first-class, later spotted in economy
2021-06-02T20:56:48.000Z
Greggs lets sausage rolls go cold on purpose, former employee reveals
2021-06-02T11:55:19.000Z
Pablo Escobar’s ‘cocaine hippos’ won’t are ruining Colombian rivers
2021-06-04T15:27:11.000Z
Gary Lineker praised for ‘triggering gammons’ over BLM comments
2021-06-06T14:47:48.000Z
Women branded ‘prostitutes’ for taking photos in bikinis at the beach
2021-06-03T14:54:29.000Z
Chris Hemsworth’s uber-jacked arms spark debate about body standards
2021-06-03T09:27:46.000Z
Woman who died homeless had $884,000 sitting unclaimed in the bank
2021-06-04T09:56:35.000Z
Daily Mail slammed for claim about ‘no go areas’ for white Brits
2021-06-06T08:02:27.000Z
Naomi Wolf got banned from Twitter – here’s some of her wildest tweets
2021-06-05T13:55:23.000Z
Here’s how Twitter has reacted to Lilibet Diana’s name
2021-06-07T14:46:25.000Z
Attempt to ridicule NHS doctor as a ‘masked sheep’ backfires
2021-06-05T15:47:37.000Z
OnlyFans star has heart attack after trying TikTok ‘dry scooping’ fad
2021-06-07T07:43:47.000Z
Serbian volleyball player apologizes after making racist gesture
2021-06-03T17:53:16.000Z
Boyfriend uses a surveillance camera to catch cheating girlfriend
2021-06-06T11:10:48.000Z
Boxing conspiracy theorists think Logan Paul got knocked out
2021-06-07T12:58:44.000Z
Backlash after ‘OK Boomer girl’ shows off $2million flat
2021-06-04T07:59:16.000Z
Superman impersonator hit by bus while pretending to stop it
2021-06-04T05:58:30.000Z
22 of the best reactions to the Logan Paul and Floyd Mayweather
2021-06-07T08:04:21.000Z
Venus Williams delivers epic response to reporter over press scrutiny
2021-06-02T08:25:57.000Z
Pizza thief’s genius life-hack goes viral on TikTok
2021-06-04T08:30:06.000Z
Toddler goes viral for her sweary description of a goat
2021-06-02T13:47:04.000Z
Woman accidentally destroys apartment 14 hours after moving in
2021-06-02T20:11:01.000Z
Official said she was ‘sickened’ because candidate had adopted a child
2021-06-03T11:31:16.000Z
Demi Lovato accused of double standards after ‘advertising Dr Pepper’
2021-06-03T13:21:58.000Z
Did Donald Trump actually wear his trousers backwards?
2021-06-07T13:45:31.000Z
Man cheated out of £100 after managing to beat scam artist’s challenge
2021-06-03T14:18:38.000Z
Yorkshireman ‘needs therapy’ over how much London fish and chips cost
2021-06-07T13:10:36.000Z
Man suffers horrific injuries after being mauled by 9ft alligator
2021-06-04T14:26:01.000Z
A transparent pool more than 100ft above ground is making people ill
2021-06-02T06:08:27.000Z
David Schwimmer thinks Ed Sheeran should stick to the singing
2021-06-04T17:20:03.000Z
White Madagascar teen told they shouldn’t cook African food
2021-06-04T11:04:49.000Z
What it’s like working in Trump’s hotel, according to former staff
2021-02-21T11:23:18.000Z
Bill Burr’s wife tweets fiery comeback after racism accusation
2021-03-16T17:44:48.000Z
A notorious ‘Karen’ got shamed by onlookers after being recognised
2021-06-07T16:50:02.000Z
HOA banned LGBTQ+ flag - so homeowner lit up his house
2021-06-02T15:43:17.000Z
Woman’s emotional support dog was adopted while she was in hospital
2021-06-03T22:11:46.000Z
Trump is considering another ‘interesting’ idea to take down Biden
2021-06-06T10:13:02.000Z
Uber nightmare who coughed on driver has handed herself into police
2021-03-15T15:21:37.000Z
This optical illusion about white rabbits is leaving people baffled
2021-06-05T14:52:45.000Z
Trump mercilessly mocked after shutting down his blog
2021-06-03T08:55:44.000Z
Jimmy Kimmel mocks Eric and Donald Trump over blog failure
2021-06-03T08:25:18.000Z
Nigel Farage ‘hypocrite’ slams footballers stance against racism
2021-06-07T09:03:59.000Z
Joe Biden criticised for saying an elementary school girl ‘looks 19’
2021-05-29T10:30:29.000Z
Girls, 9 and 4, crash parents’ car while trying to drive to the beach
2021-06-03T12:45:35.000Z
Man disguises himself so he could visit his ‘lover’ on her wedding day
2021-06-04T08:59:02.000Z
US Space Force unaware of who the good guys are in Star Wars
2021-06-03T22:15:59.000Z
Woman’s ingenious soy sauce hack for eating sushi goes viral
2021-06-05T11:07:34.000Z
Customer told Burger King worker that her uniform was distracting
2021-05-31T09:03:36.000Z
Elon Musk boosted the ‘CumRocket’ cryptocurrency - people are confused
2021-06-05T12:16:45.000Z
Teen shows no hesitation as she shoves bear to protect her dogs
2021-06-02T08:05:24.000Z
Five types of relationships cats and owners can have
2021-06-05T07:16:21.000Z
George P. Bush roasted for attempting to win Trump’s approval
2021-06-04T07:53:16.000Z
Presenter Beverley Turner ‘banned’ from This Morning after vaccine row
2021-06-06T13:45:31.000Z
Mum arrested after posing as daughter, 13, at school
2021-06-07T09:42:27.000Z
Trump building prices slump as it’s ‘embarrassing’ to live there
2021-06-05T10:23:57.000Z
The most complained-about moments in British TV history, ranked
2021-03-18T09:59:48.000Z
Rudy Giuliani’s plug for MyPillow is called ‘human centipede of grift’
2021-06-04T17:43:27.000Z
Richard Dawkins is getting mocked online for his bad literary take
2021-06-06T09:53:02.000Z
Student denied diploma after wearing Mexican flag to graduation
2021-06-04T19:13:20.000Z
Gary Lineker has hilarious response to being called a ‘Marxist’
2021-06-07T11:59:14.000Z
Photo of JFK’s killer in military uniform gets Republicans in a tangle
2021-06-01T11:27:51.000Z
Jollibee customer shares how she was served a battered and fried towel
2021-06-03T22:02:13.000Z
American woman asks internet to explain what Wetherspoons is
2021-06-01T01:14:24.000Z
First trailer for a new Anthony Bourdain doc has left people in tears
2021-06-04T12:29:52.000Z
Rep. Boebert tried to blame Biden for cyberattack - and got roasted
2021-06-01T20:58:50.000Z
Difference between US and UK perfectly summed up by these two tweets
2021-06-06T08:03:42.000Z
Trump is back on Fox News and it was as bad as you would expect
2021-03-17T10:44:09.000Z
Man touched woman’s butt as she lifted weights and got busted
2021-06-07T14:12:09.000Z
Disabled woman brands family ‘sexist’ over how chores are assigned
2021-06-06T10:14:32.000Z
Why you should always tip food delivery drivers
2021-02-20T14:47:51.000Z
Ex-Starbucks worker reveals the a way baristas punish rude customers
2021-06-02T15:22:11.000Z
Male teachers wear skirts after boy suspended for wearing one
2021-06-01T12:25:00.000Z
Woman accidentally sends underwear pictures to personal trainer
2021-05-31T10:30:47.000Z
Piers Morgan’s shot at Naomi Osaka backfired badly
2021-06-01T10:36:14.000Z
Calm app offers Naomi Osaka the most impressive show of support yet
2021-06-04T08:25:05.000Z
Medic reveals what babies look like in MRI scans - and it’s terrifying
2021-06-04T09:35:12.000Z
Kanye West reportedly paid a bartender $15,000 just to chat
2021-06-04T20:56:54.000Z
This footage of Simone Biles in extreme slow motion is astonishing
2021-06-07T11:04:18.000Z
Woman gets ultimate revenge on cheating partner in tattoo studio
2021-06-02T13:07:02.000Z
Boat explodes after group ‘shout anti-Pride slurs’ at family
2021-06-03T09:00:15.000Z
Spoons boss championed Brexit – now he wants more EU workers in the UK
2021-06-02T13:52:30.000Z
Tucker Carlson mocked by Joy Reid over ‘medical Jim Crow’ claim
2021-06-03T15:00:10.000Z
Disney fans shocked after spotting depiction of assault in Hercules
2021-06-02T13:33:28.000Z
US TikTok fan living in UK shares weirdest things normal to Brits
2021-06-01T17:05:04.000Z
Author burns her own books because she didn’t like the blurbs
2021-06-05T11:13:09.000Z
Anti-vaxxer Naomi Wolf pranked into sharing fake quote from porn star
2021-03-23T10:53:40.000Z
Woman accidentally sent picture to lecturer not boyfriend
2021-06-05T15:40:51.000Z
Dido Harding wants to be head of the NHS but some people aren’t keen
2021-06-06T10:43:49.000Z
The $1.5m TV ad for Trump that was so bad it only ran once
2021-06-01T15:59:40.000Z
Florida governor to give prizes to people who catch the longest python
2021-06-03T22:06:16.000Z
Here is how to watch the rare ‘ring of fire’ in the UK and US
2021-06-01T19:33:25.000Z
Parents’ reaction to learning daughter’s boyfriend is trans goes viral
2021-06-07T11:12:47.000Z