A Facebook post made by an anti-abortion Republican has resurfaced, in which he admitted paying for the abortion of his unborn child in 1989.

North Carolina Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson has been extremely vocal in his opposition to abortion in recent years, earning him many pro-life supporters.

Robinson has even surged to the front of the list of prospective GOP candidates for governor in 2024.

Despite these comments, a 2012 Facebook comment has now been unearthed and resurfaced, after a Twitter user shared a screenshot of it online.

Speaking of Robinson, they wrote: "He fully admits that he paid for an abortion back in the 80's that was his child. So, it's good for me but not for thee (as usual)."

In his admission, Robinson referenced then-President Obama and said, “How can so many people ‘Praise God’ with their mouths then vote for a man who supports gay marriage and abortion with their hands."

He added, “It’s wrong when others do it and it was wrong when I ( YES I ) paid to have MY own child aborted in 1989.”

His previous relentless and right-wing advocacy is what makes the recent reveal all the more shocking. Back in 2021 at a state convention, Robinson is said to have stated that once a woman is pregnant, “it’s not (her) body anymore.”

Robinson has since confirmed the legitimacy of the Facebook comment he made in a video he posted to his social media pages on Thursday. Sitting alongside his wife, Yolanda Robinson, he shared that the procedure was done before the couple got married.



"It was the hardest decision we have ever made, and, sadly, we made the wrong one,” the lieutenant governor said. “This decision has been with us ever since. It's because of this experience and our spiritual journey that we are so adamantly pro-life.”

