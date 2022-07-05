Following a series of resignations from Prime Minister Boris Johnson's government, including Rishi Sunak and Sajid Javid, many are speculating Johnson himself could be ousted or forced to resign soon.

If Johnson were to resign this week it would make him one of the shortest-serving Prime Ministers of the UK in modern times, only slightly better than Gordon Brown who held office for a little under three years.

Johnson was elected in 2019 following Theresa May who served as Prime Minister for three years and eleven days, just 35 days more than Johnson as of Tuesday.

Initially elected to replace May following her failure to pass three Brexit withdrawal agreements, Johnson assumed office in May 2019 and since then has been met with intense backlash from people who believe Johnson is unfit to serve as Prime Minister.

However it wasn't until Tuesday afternoon that the idea of a Johnson resignation became more feasible. Other Members of Parliament called on Johnson to resign citing various scandals that rocked the Conservative party over the last year.

Should the Prime Minister resign, there are 10 potential successors who could take over Johnson's position.

The shortest serving prime minister in UK history was George Canning who held office for only 119 days (under four months) in 1827 before his death.

Robert Walpole was the longest serving prime minister who held office for nearly 21 years from 1721 to 1742.

Since 1937, the average length of a Prime Minster to serve is five years. The last PM to serve more than five years was David Cameron who held the position of Prime Minister from 2010 to 2016.

In response to Johnson's potential resignation, people on Twitter made jokes involving May.





