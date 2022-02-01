In the wake of the ongoing Partygate saga, a number of Tory MPs and politicians have publicly broken rank to denounce their leader.

Some have called on him to resign completely, while others have had harsh words against him and there are even rumours that MPs are sending no-confidence letters to Sir Graham Brady, chairman of the 1922 committee, as part of a "pork pie plot". 54 are needed to trigger a vote that could denounce him.

Without further ado, here's a round-up of people who Johnson might not be able to count on for an invite to any of their parties in the future.

Douglas Ross







The leader of the Scottish Conservative party - not that that seems to mean much to Jacob Rees-Mogg - called for Johnson to resign after he apologised for attending an organised drinks event in the Downing Street garden in May 2020 while the country was only allowed to meet one on one outside.

He told reporters in January: “I said yesterday if the prime minister attended this gathering, party, event in Downing Street on May 20th then he could not continue as prime minister. So regretfully I have to say his position is no longer tenable.”

He added that Johnson’s apology implies “acceptance from the prime minister that it was wrong and therefore, I don’t want to be in this position, but I am in this position now, where I don’t think he can continue as leader of the Conservatives”.

Yesterday, after Sue Gray's report was (sort of) published, finding a "failure of leadership" in Downing Street, Ross reiterated his view and in a statement said:

“I made my position clear several weeks ago and that remains my position in light of the findings of Sue Gray’s report, which states ‘at least some of the gatherings in question represent a serious failure to observe not just the high standards expected of those working at the heart of government, but also of the standards expected of the entire British population at the time’".

He also called for the report to be published in full.

William Wragg

Speaking on BBC Radio 4’s PM programme, the Hazel Grove MP, who is chairman of the Public Affairs and Constitutional Affairs Committee also called on the PM to resign.

He said: “The prime minister’s position is untenable and I don’t believe it should be left to the findings of a civil servant to determine the future of the prime minister, and indeed, who governs this country.”

He said he felt for his colleagues who are “frankly, worn out of defending what is invariably indefensible.”

Later last month, he accused Number 10 of "blackmailing" rebels who were plotting against the PM.

Caroline Nokes





Chair of the Women and Equalities Committee and former minister Nokes told ITV’s Peston that Johnson was “damaging” for the party.

She said: “He looks like a liability and I think he either goes now, or he goes in three years’ time at a general election. And it’s up to the party to decide which way around that’s going to be.

“I know my thoughts are that he’s damaging us now, he’s damaging the entire Conservative brand with an unwillingness to accept the strictures that other people have lived by.”

Asked if she felt it was better for the sake of their party if Johnson goes now, Nokes said: “Absolutely.”

Sir Roger Gale





Gale told ITV News that the prime minister should either resign “with dignity” or backbench Tories will be forced to remove him with letters of no confidence.

He said “a red line” had been crossed.

After the police asked Gray's probe to make “minimal reference” to incidents it is investigating, he said they were creating a "farce".

Andrew Bridgen

Bridgen became the fifth Tory MP to tell his leader to leave. In mid January, the MP for North West Leicestershire announced he had submitted a letter of no confidence in Johnson via an op-ed in the Telegraph.He said the PM’s position was “untenable” and that there was “a moral vacuum at the heart of our government”.

Tim Loughton, MP for East Worthing and Shoreham

The sixth Tory MP to tell Johnson to pack his suitcase (and not with wine), former Children’s Minister Loughton said PM’s position had become “untenable”, and his departure was the “only way to bring this whole unfortunate episode to an end.”

In a Facebook post, he wrote: “I have regretfully come to the conclusion that Boris Johnson’s position is now untenable, that his resignation is the only way to bring this whole unfortunate episode to an end and I am working with colleagues to impress that view on No 10.

"The longer that he resists the inevitable the more damage that will be done to his reputation and his legacy and that is why I hope this can be resolved satisfactorily by him in the next few days.

“If not, then I know what I need to do without any more advice, thank you very much.”

Theresa May





The former prime minister had strong words to say to her successor yesterday. Speaking in the house of commons after the report was published, she asked him if he had "read the rules", saying:

"What the Gray report does show is that No 10 Downing Street was not observing the regulations they had imposed on members of the public.

"So either my right honourable friend had not read the rules or didn't understand what they meant and others around him, or they didn't think the rules applied to Number 10. Which was it?"

Johnson replied: "No... that is not what the Gray report says. I suggest that she waits to see the conclusion of the inquiry."

Andrew Mitchell





During the same debate, Mitchell told Johnson "he no longer enjoys my support".

He said: "I am deeply concerned by these events and very concerned indeed by some of the things he has said from that despatch box and has said to the British public and our constituents.



"When he kindly invited me to see him 10 days ago, I told him that I thought he should think very carefully about what was now in the best interests of our country and of the Conservative Party, and I have to tell him he no longer enjoys my support."

Whoops.

Angela Richardson

The MP for Guildford revealed on Facebook that she had resigned last week as a ministerial aide over the parties and said Gray's report "clearly states that there were failings at No 10 Downing Street that let us all down" after it was published.

Tobias Ellwood

Ellwood said his support for the PM rested on whether Johnson releases the Gray report in full after it is published. Johnson has committed to doing so. He tweeted:

Aaron Bell

Bell suggested his patience with the PM was running out in his speech in the Commons yesterday. He said he had attended his grandmother's funeral during the first lockdown, adding: "I didn't hug my siblings. I didn't hug my parents. I gave the eulogy and then afterwards I didn't even go to her house for cup of tea. I drove back three hours from Kent to Staffordshire. Does the prime minister think I'm a fool?"

Later, he posted a supportive message about Richardson, referencing her resignation.





Julian Knight

The chairman of the culture select committee told Times Radio that he was "very open minded about the possibility of Johnson being ousted from power.

Christian Wakeford

One Tory MP was so done with Johnson that he defected to the Labour Party minutes before a session of PMQs in January. Wakeford said: "My decision is about much more than the leadership of Boris Johnson and the disgraceful way he has conducted himself in recent weeks.”

He was believed to be one of those to have written a letter of no confidence in the prime minister about Downing Street parties.

Baroness Sayeeda Warsi

The former co-chairman of the Conservative Party and member of the House of Lords appeared to express her support for Johnson's removal as early as December.

She tweeted:

