The wife of Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas, Virginia "Ginni" Thomas, was present at the January 6th Trump rally which preceded the deadly US Capitol riot.

Virginia is now speaking out about being present at the controversial event.

In a new interview with The Washington Free Beacon, the 65-year-old said she attended the rally but left before the former president Donald Trump addressed the crowd.

"I was disappointed and frustrated that there was violence that happened following a peaceful gathering of Trump supporters on the Ellipse on Jan. 6," she said.

Virginia is both a conservative activist and an attorney.

She also insisted she "played no role with those who were planning and leading the Jan. 6 events."



Many people have questioned her involvement in the violent insurrection that took place.

"There are stories in the press suggesting I paid or arranged for buses. I did not. There are other stories saying I mediated feuding factions of leaders for that day. I did not," she told the outlet.

Virginia also made it clear that she and her husband "share many of the same ideals" but also have their own opinions.



"Like so many married couples, we share many of the same ideals, principles, and aspirations for America," she began.

"But we have our own separate careers, and our own ideas and opinions too. Clarence doesn't discuss his work with me, and I don't involve him in my work," she added.

According to The Washington Post, on the morning of the rally, Virginia encouraged her Facebook followers to watch the rally.

"LOVE MAGA people!!!!" she wrote, according to the outlet

"GOD BLESS EACH OF YOU STANDING UP or PRAYING," she reportedly wrote.

