What are Elon Musk's kids' names? Meet the 14 children of the tech billionaire

Elon Musk has made his feelings about the "population apocalypse" known, which might explain his decision to have 12 children - and counting.

Most recently, right-wing influencer Ashley St Clair claimed that she was the mother of his 13th child, although he's yet to confirm this, and we've reached out to his reps for clarification.

He welcomed his first child with ex-wife Justine Wilson in 2002, Nevada Alexander, who died at just 10 weeks old.

His youngest publicly-known child is a third baby with Shivon Zilis, who was born in June 2024. The pair have not confirmed the tot's name.

If confirmed, however, his youngest could now be the baby of Ashley St Clair, born in September 2024.

"Population collapse due to low birth rates is a much bigger risk to civilization than global warming", the 53-year-old tech billionaire has previously posted on social media. It's one of many posts on the topic since 2017.

However, his father, Errol Musk recently criticised his son's parenting, claiming that he was too reliant on nannies as his children were growing up.

But who are his children?

Here's what we know about Elon Musk's offspring...

Nevada Alexander (2002)

Nevada Alexander, Elon Musk's first-born son alongside ex-wife, Justine Wilson, would've now been 23 years old.

The former couple met when they were 18 and 19 years old.

However, their first baby tragically died from Sudden Infant Death Syndrome (SIDS) at just 10 weeks old.

"Nevada went down for a nap, placed on his back as always, and stopped breathing," Wilson wrote in a 2010 essay for Marie Claire about the ordeal. "By the time the paramedics resuscitated him, he had been deprived of oxygen for so long that he was brain-dead."

But that didn't stop Musk's dad, Errol Musk, making heavy claims about the infant's death in a recent podcast appearance. "The first child was too much with nannies and died in the care of a nanny", he told the Wide Awake podcast. "If Elon hears this, he’s going to shoot me or something."





Vivian Jenna Wilson and Griffin (2004)

Elon Musk's relationship with his daughter, 21-year-old Vivian, has been publicly messy. Wilson, who identifies as a transgender woman and has since dropped her dad's surname, has hit out at Musk on social media multiple times, after he said she was "killed" from "the woke mind virus".

"I think he was under the assumption that I wasn’t going to say anything and I would just let this go unchallenged," she said. "Which I’m not going to do, because if you’re going to lie about me, like, blatantly to an audience of millions, I’m not just gonna let that slide. ... He was there, I want to say, maybe 10 per cent of the time. That's generous. He had half custody, and he fully was not there."

Grimes, the mother of three of Musk's children, later posted on social media championing Vivian, writing, "I love and am forever endlessly proud of Vivian."

While Musk's relationship with Wilson's twin brother, Griffin, has largely been kept under wraps, the pair attended an event in Miami together in 2024, where they were pictured.





Kai, Saxon and Damian (2006)

- YouTube www.youtube.com

Musk's only triplets are Kai, Saxon, and Damian, and much of their life has been kept out of the public eye. However, their mother, Justine Wilson did reveal in 2017 during a Ted Talk that they were born through IVF.

However, the three would be their final children together, before a messy divorce.

“I barely recognised myself,” Wilson wrote in her Marie Claire column about being married to Musk. “I had turned into a trophy wife – and I sucked at it."

“I didn’t want to be a sideline player in the multimillion-dollar spectacle of my husband’s life,” she wrote. “I wanted equality. I wanted partnership. I wanted to love and be loved, the way we had before he made all his millions.”

The triplets are now 19 years old, but haven't yet opted to be in the spotlight alongside their father.

X Æ A-12 (2020)

Getty

Elon Musk's first child with singer, Grimes, was born in May 2020, and was given the name X Æ A-12 Musk.

Unfortunately due to California laws, however, the name didn't stick (you can only use 26 letters of the English alphabet), so they changed it to X Æ A-Xii.

While the name quickly became a meme (because no one realised the Tesla CEO was serious about it), the pair later explained its meaning.

Grimes said “X” stands for “the unknown variable”. Meanwhile, “Æ” is the Elven spelling of AI, which is shorthand for artificial intelligence and the word for “love” in several languages, including Japanese.

“A-12 = precursor to SR-17 (our favourite aircraft). No weapons, no defenses, just speed. Great in battle, but non-violent,” she added. The “A” in the name also represents “Archangel”, the title of a song by Burial that she has previously described as her favourite.

It's pronounced X-Ash-A-12, but Musk now calls his son 'Lil X' for short. The now-four-year-old is already making his mark on his dad's business empire, and has even joined him in the Oval Office alongside Donald Trump for press conferences.

He's also apparently a huge fan of space, and will no doubt get involved in SpaceX as he grows older.

Grimes has admitted the youngster "knows more about rockets than her", revealing: "When X saw Starship blow up, he had like, a three-day PTSD meltdown.

"Every hour, he was waking up and going, 'Starship ...' and I had to rub his back."

Strider and Azure (2021)

Elon Musk

Musk's second set of twins, Strider, a son, and Azure, a daughter, were born to an executive at Neuralink, Shivon Zilis, in November 2021.

Zilis, currently 38 years old, was born in Canada, and is thought to still hold the role of director of operations and special projects within the company.



News of their birth broke when Texas court documents were published by Insider, requesting that both Musk and Zilis' names be incorporated as part of their middle and surnames.

However, their names and genders wouldn't be revealed until September 2023.

A number of photos of the twins have been shared on social media.

Exa Dark Sideræl (2021)

Grimes

Just weeks after the birth of his twins with Zilis, Musk welcomed a second baby via surrogate with Grimes, whom he'd broken up with three months prior.

"Exa" is short for "exaFLOPs", which is a computing term, while "dark" references "the unknown", according to Grimes.

"People fear it but truly it's the absence of photons. Dark matter is the beautiful mystery of our universe."

Sideræl is pronounced "sigh-deer-ee-el", which means "the true time of the universe, star time, deep space time, not our relative earth time."

Exa's life is kept much more private than that of her older brother, X, however, her singer mother has revealed that she's going by a different name at home now.

"She's Y now, or 'Why?' or just '?' (But the government won't recognize that). curiosity, the eternal question, .. and such", she posted on X alongside one of the only photos of her made public.

Techno Mechanicus (2022)

Despite no longer being together, Grimes and Elon Musk secretly welcomed a second son, Techno Mechanicus, who also goes by “Tau," in June 2022.

No photos of Tau have been shared online, and information about the toddler has been kept under wraps.

"I wish I could show u how cute little Techno is but my priority rn is keeping my babies out of the public eye," she wrote on X. "Plz respect that at this time."

She does describe her youngest child in a biography as being "amazing". She said: "He came out with eyes that could just see so deeply into your soul, with so much knowledge. He looks like a little Spock. He's definitely a Vulcan."

It's thought Grimes is keen to move in with the mothers of Musk's other children and raise them all together in one big house, however, most recently she's hit out at her billionaire ex publicly about his parenting.

"Plz respond about our child's medical crisis. I am sorry to do this publicly but it is no longer acceptable to ignore this situation. This requires immediate attention", she wrote on X.

"If you don't want to talk to me can you please designate or hire someone who can so that we can move forward on solving this. This is urgent, Elon."

Indy100 has reached out to Elon Musk's representatives about the incident.

Arcadia (2024)

The SpaceX founder confirmed in June 2024 that he and Zilis had welcomed a third child together. The baby's date of birth and name were kept under wraps until 28 February 2025, when Zilis posted a birthday tribute to the tot, who we now known is called Arcadia.

Baby number 13 (2024)

On Valentine's Day of 2025, right-wing influencer Ashley St Clair claimed in a statement that she was the mother of Elon Musk's 13th child.

"Five months ago, I welcomed a new baby into the world. Elon Musk is the father", she wrote.

"I have not previously disclosed this to protect our child's privacy and safety, but in recent days it has become clear that tabloid media intends to do so, regardless of the harm it will cause.

"I intend to let our child grow in a normal and safe environment. For that reason, I ask the media honor our child's privacy, and refrain from invasive reporting."

Musk has not yet released a statement confirming the child is his (and we've reached out to his representatives on the matter), however, he did respond to a post on X accusing of St Clair of trying to "ensnare" him, by simply posting: "Whoa."

St Clair has since done an interview with The New York Post, in which she alleges Musk is not on the birth certificate, and that he didn't respond when she notified his team she'd be releasing the statement.

"Almost every relationship in my life would be bastardized and disingenuous because I couldn’t tell them what was going on. My son has never taken a walk outside — in five months. I have never been able to take my baby for a walk", she said.

The 26-year-old says she has met some of Musk's 12 other children, but not their mothers.

St Clair has now filed a custody lawsuit against the SpaceX founder, detailing that he “was not present for the birth of our child, has had no more than three in-person visits with our child, and has not expressed an interest in having custody of our child.”

The baby's name has not been revealed, but the boy is referred to in the lawsuit as "R.S.C", with the "S.C." referring to his mother's surname, St Clair.

Since the announcement, a number of women claiming to be former friends of St Clair have emerged, sharing private messages allegedly showing the influencer asking for advice on how to speak to Elon Musk - and "have his rocket babies".

"I wasn’t going to post these, but now that Ashley St. Clair has leaked her private signal messages with Elon Musk after lying and saying she “wanted privacy”, here’s more evidence Ashely planned to baby trap Elon," fellow MAGA influencer, Isabella Moody wrote alongside a number of screenshots.

"She sent me these text messages in May 2023 when she first met Elon and started sleeping with him", she added.

The photos outline a number of message exchanges, including one thought to be from St Clair in May 2023, which read: "I need a caption to seduce Elon Musk."

Musk himself was alerted to the accusations on X, and simply replied: "Whoa."

Indy100 has reached out to Ashley St Clair's representatives for comment.

Seldon Lycurgus (2025)

Celebrating the birthday of their daughter, Arcadia on 28 February, Shivon Zilis announced to the world on X that she and Musk had welcomed their fourth child together, Seldon Lycurgus.

"Discussed with Elon and, in light of beautiful Arcadia’s birthday, we felt it was better to also just share directly about our wonderful and incredible son Seldon Lycurgus. Built like a juggernaut, with a solid heart of gold. Love him so much", she wrote.

Musk responded with a heart emoji. No photo of the baby has been released.

