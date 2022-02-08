Boris Johnson has been reshuffling his cabinet in a bid to strengthen his position amid the partygate scandal, and his first announcement was to make Jacob Rees-Mogg the new minister for Brexit opportunities.

He moves from leader of the Commons to the new position, while Chief whip Mark Spencer has been moved to Rees-Mogg’s former role.

Social media users have been reacting to the news, and an awful lot of people are making the same joke.

The official Have I Got News For You account joked that the new job “won’t really add anything to his workload”.

Another said the Brexit Opportunities minister job is “ideally suited to Jacob Rees Mogg’s talents, because there aren’t any. And there aren’t any.”

Others are also pointing back to previous comments from Rees-Mogg, which saw him say that the benefits of Brexit could take 50 years to materialise.

































Rees-Mogg is the first minister to have a role devoted to Brexit since David Frost resigned from the post of Chief Negotiator of Task Force Europe in December.

The 52-year-old previously served as leader of the Commons from 2019 to 2022, having become the MP for North East Somerset in May 2010.

It comes after Rees-Mogg recently made a brow-raising statement defending the continued backlash Johnson is facing in the wake of partygate.

“The reality is that the British elector looks to a leader, and it is very pleased with the leader that it has got," he said while explaining the UK has “a presidential system”, meaning that any new leader would need their own mandate from the electorate.

