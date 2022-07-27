There are many things which have left right-wing Americans angry and frustrated in recent weeks - not that that’s difficult to achieve.

There’s the concept of abortion, appropriate gun controls following the devastating mass shooting in Uvalde, Texas, and vice president Kamala Harris describing what clothes she’s wearing.

Yes, really.

What was actually going on was that the Democrat was hosting a roundtable discussion about access to reproductive healthcare with disability rights advocates - 32 years to the day that the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) was signed into law.

Similar to the UK’s Equality Act, the ADA prohibits discrimination towards a disabled person in settings such as the workplace, healthcare, transport and state and local government.

Introducing herself to those in attendance, the vice president said: “I want to welcome these leaders for coming in to have this very important discussion about some of the most pressing issues of our time.

“I am Kamala Harris, my pronouns are she/her [and] I am a woman sitting at the table wearing a blue suit.”

While Vice President Harris giving her pronouns was to be inclusive for trans and non-binary people, the visual description was for the benefit of blind and visually impaired people – as disabled activists and commentators soon pointed out online:

However, such a respectable gesture from the Democrat has upset the right and those for whom accuracy is unimportant.

Republican congresswoman Lauren Boebert tweeted: “This is what happens when your speechwriter quits and you hang around with Geriatric Joe too long.”

“I don’t understand why she’s saying this. Is this a new woke thing, or what,” asked Hunter Jackson Alford, a Republican candidate for Texas, in a TikTok video.

A third account concluded: “After today’s ‘blue suit’ comment, I have no doubt that Kamala is the most incompetent VP in American history. This administration is a case study in incompetence.”

No, we can’t believe what we’re reading either.

At the very least, we can hope that Vice President Harris’ visual description encourages others to be more inclusive of disabled people – the American Association of People with Disabilities wrote on Twitter that it was “glad to see this accessibility practice expanded in government”.

“[We] hope to see more government leaders give visual descriptions in the future,” it said.

We couldn’t agree more.

