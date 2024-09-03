Kamala Harris wearing wired Apple earphones becomes campaign conspiracy theory

Kamala Harris is the subject of the latest US political conspiracy theory for wearing wired Apple earphones, with some accusing her of doing so deliberately to avoid speaking to the press.

Harris has come under fire for not speaking to the media a great deal since taking over as the Democratic candidate from current US President Joe Biden for the upcoming November election.

Recently, Harris has been spotted using wired earphones when being filmed.

And some on social media are claiming this is a deliberate tactic so she can avoid having to interact with or answer any questions from the media.

One social media user who posts as Brick Suit on X / Twitter described it as "sad".

Tomi Lahren, a right-wing commentator, said: "Feels like her campaign specifically had her use those old-school headphones instead to make the point she was on the phone and that's why she couldn't interact!"

Another described it as a "joke" after Harris seemingly put her phone up to her ear while still having her earphones in to make clear she was on a call.

But Harris using wired earphones does not seem to be anything new as she has been seen using them or holding them over the years.

While delivering her famous "we did it" line to Biden while on the phone following the result of the 2020 election, Harris can be seen holding wired earphones in her left hand.

There is speculation Harris does not use wireless headphones for security as Bluetooth can easily be manipulated.

Also, Politico even went as far as describing Harris as 'Bluetooth-phobic'.

While Harris using wired earphones is nothing new, it is not known if she did it deliberately on this occasion to not speak to the media.

