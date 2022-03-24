Good news, short kings, because there's a vibe change in the air that could change everything about dating.



Yes, as coined by Laura Pitcher in her I-D article, it's time for Short-King Spring.

TikTok videos have been circulating online, with users sharing that their boyfriends' short height, and it seems to be a new trend.

It has the potential to reverse the long-standing stigma on dating apps, where some people are ruled out as potential romantic partners if they're not tall enough.

Many people have joined in on the widespread TikTok trend of romanticizing small stature, and filming their boyfriends' reactions upon calling them a "short king."



@austinandlexi At least he didn’t call me Sasquatch #fypシ #couplegoals #couples #coupleprank #shortking

Another video shows a woman proclaiming, "we love the shorties."

@catalinajimenezzz we love the shorties 🥸 #fyp

In her article Pitcher wrote, "With height discrimination spread throughout society into even the workplace — a survey of the heights of Fortune 500 CEO’s revealed that they were on average 6’ tall, which is approximately 2.5 inches taller than the average American man — it’s clear posting about 'short king spring' won’t magically reverse centuries of height discrimination and social conditioning. It does, however, open up the conversation for couples who don’t fit the previous mould."

She added, "If the celebration of height and body diversity is also taken offline, it could inspire new potential romantic partners to examine their own internal biases."

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.