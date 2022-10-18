If you are a reader of a certain age you'll no doubt remember The Muppet Show and if you are too young to remember it then you've got plenty of time to catch up on one of the all-time great television shows.

That being said, you might not need to watch the original version as a new take on the show is currently being played out in Westminster, except this one doesn't feature Kermit the Frog, Fozzie Bear, Miss Piggy or Gonzo.

The chaotic scenes that the UK has witnessed in the past week are unlike anything that even the most experienced of MPs or political reporters have seen at the start of a prime minister premiership.

Liz Truss has come under severe scrutiny after her mini-budget virtually crashed the economy and sent the value of the pound plummeting with Kwasi Kwarteng having to be removed as chancellor just 38 days into the job. Jeremy Hunt has since replaced him as the chancellor and ripped up almost all the aspects of the controversial mini-budget and Truss has issued an apology.

Sign up to our new free Indy100 weekly newsletter

If you are a Tory supporter then you have a lot to be concerned about however if you aren't then the scenes that have unfolded in the past week will probably have caused great amusement.

Well, if you want more of a laugh then take a look at this very well-made animation from Colin McQuaid which reimagines the Muppet Show intro but with the Tories instead.

All your favourites are here: Liz Truss, Therese Coffey, Suella Braverman, Penny Mordaunt, Jeremy Hunt, Jacob Rees-Mogg, James Cleverly and Nadhim Zahawi.

There is also a cameo for Keir Starmer, Ian Blackford and the 1922 Committee who appear right at the end to voice their discontent about what they had just seen.

That being said it's probably not as comedic as what's been happening in the chambers of parliament this week. The question is will we still be laughing at Liz Truss this time next week or will someone else be in charge?

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.