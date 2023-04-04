28 of the best memes and jokes about Donald Trump getting arrested

With every unprecedented moment in US history comes a ton of memes and reactions.
This time, former president Donald Trump has captured the nation’s attention as he journeyed from his Mar-a-Lago home to New York City to turn himself into the Manhattan District Attorney.
On Thursday, Trump was indicted on charges related to a hush-money payment sent to adult film star Stormy Daniels in 2016.
The charges are unknown at this time, though New York Times reported that there are more than two dozen counts in the indictment.
But regardless of the nature of the charges, an indictment meant Trump would surrender himself.
So on Monday, the former president began his pilgrimage to New York with news cameras following closely.
Reports showed Trump accompanied by a motorcade of at least seven black vehicles, and one white car on his way to the airport in Palm Beach, Florida.
\u201cFollowing #Trump\u2019s motorcade reminds me of a funeral procession \u2014 mixed with OJs slow police chase in 1994. \n\n#TrumpIndicment #SecretService #motorcade #TrumpMugShot #Palmbeach #TrumpArrest\u201d— AC \uea00 (@AC \uea00) 1680539446
\u201cTrump\u2019s motorcade stopping at a red light. The first time he\u2019s been caught on camera not breaking the law. \n\n@atrupar\u201d— Davram (@Davram) 1680539925
\u201cUnbelievable support for miles as we depart to New York!\u201d— Eric Trump (@Eric Trump) 1680540332
Cameras captured Trump arriving at the airport where he boarded his private plane to head for New York.
\u201cREMEMBER: The moment \u201cTrump Force One\u201d takes off from Palm Beach it officially changes its call sign to \u201cCON-AIR\u201d.\u201d— Malcolm Nance (@Malcolm Nance) 1680539937
\u201cCon Air, it's not just a movie title anymore.\ud83d\udc99\n#ProudBlue #TrumpMugShot #TrumpIndictment Trump Force One\u201d— LA Blue Dot in GA \ud83c\udf0a\ud83d\udc94 (@LA Blue Dot in GA \ud83c\udf0a\ud83d\udc94) 1680542131
Upon arriving in New York, the media continued to follow the former president, which many compared to OJ Simpson's police chase.
\u201cLadies and Gentlemen, Trump's OJ moment.\u201d— Sylvester Tweetycat (@Sylvester Tweetycat) 1680552051
\u201cThey are covering this Trump travel to NY like OJ in that white bronco down the freeway\u201d— chris evans (@chris evans) 1680551964
Others joked about what may occur during Trump's trip to New York.
\u201c"President Trump must now walk 18 f**king minutes to get his Uber for some reason"\u201d— The Daily Show (@The Daily Show) 1680551797
For some, it's a bad day to be traveling at the same time as Trump.
\u201cThat\u2019s trumps plane. Of all the times for me to be landing at LaGuardia. Traffics gonna be hell\ud83d\ude2b\u201d— Blanc (@Blanc) 1680550652
\u201cOverheard as boarding a plane to NYC: "If everyone could please find your seat so we can get out of here as soon as possible, it will reduce the likelihood we'll get delayed by the arrival of Donald Trump for his arrest & arraignment. Thank you."\u201d— Scott Hechinger (@Scott Hechinger) 1680551007
On Truth Social, Trump said he would be staying at Trump Tower before going down to the courthouse on Tuesday morning. However, from the looks of it- he'll have to get by many visitors first.
\u201c@SWinstonWolkoff @MSNBC Welcome to Trump Tower NYC\u201d— Stephanie Winston Wolkoff (@Stephanie Winston Wolkoff) 1680537698
\u201cIn front of Trump Tower, Dion Cini says he\u2019s here to witness the fifth insurrection. I asked him what that means and he said he didn\u2019t know.\u201d— Katie Simpson (@Katie Simpson) 1680534316
\u201cTrump Tower in NYC. \n\nThe World is watching.\u201d— \ud83c\uddfa\ud83c\uddf8Chelle\ud83c\uddfa\ud83c\uddf8 (@\ud83c\uddfa\ud83c\uddf8Chelle\ud83c\uddfa\ud83c\uddf8) 1680551887
\u201cNYC- @alexstein99 has just arrived in front of Trump Tower and screams \u201cFREE MY BOY TRUMP\u201d as supporters cheer him on:\u201d— Savanah Hernandez (@Savanah Hernandez) 1680541689
\u201cDarty of the century outside trump tower right now. Ratio is crazy. Get here!\u201d— Nick Watts (@Nick Watts) 1680550827
One person joked about the "new" version of Trump Tower.
Another jokester hid a fake DVD in the Trump Tower gift shop, mocking the former president.
\u201c\u201cDonald Trump Gets F*cked\u201d DVD in Trump Tower gift shop.\u201d— The Good Liars (@The Good Liars) 1680546455
At Trump Tower, the former president could be seen walking in and waving to supporters.
\u201cTrump exits his vehicle and enters Trump Tower. Can we get a camera on his condo to know what he's having for dinner too?\u201d— Aaron Rupar (@Aaron Rupar) 1680552949
With so much attention on Trump, some may be feeling déjà vu from his time in office- and perhaps sick of it.
\u201cAnnnnnnd now CNN and MSNBC are giving us live footage of Trump's plane approaching LaGuardia.\u201d— Justin Baragona (@Justin Baragona) 1680550020
\u201c\u201cWe could be doing other things.\u201d Fox News host complains about obsessive Trump indictment coverage, during show about Trump indictment. (Video: Fox News)\u201d— Mike Sington (@Mike Sington) 1680551090
\u201cwe're a couple hours away from Fox livestreaming paint drying at Trump Tower\u201d— Aaron Rupar (@Aaron Rupar) 1680553286
Even Trump's own son couldn't help but tune into the action.
Unfortunately, it seems the attention on Trump is not going to die down anytime soon.
Even Trump's luggage had a moment of fame.
\u201cThey are now covering Trump\u2019s luggage which may or may not contain sensitive documents\u201d— Acyn (@Acyn) 1680551153
Especially at the thought of what is to come on Tuesday.
\u201cWho else thinks President Trump should sign his fraudulent arrest form like this tomorrow?\u201d— The Trump Train \ud83d\ude82\ud83c\uddfa\ud83c\uddf8 (@The Trump Train \ud83d\ude82\ud83c\uddfa\ud83c\uddf8) 1680551444
\u201cWhen Trump pulls up to the Manhattan DA office\u201d— Deplorable4trump2024 (@Deplorable4trump2024) 1680548588
