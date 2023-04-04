38 of the best memes and jokes about Donald Trump surrendering himself

With every unprecedented moment in US history comes a ton of memes and reactions.



This time, former president Donald Trump captured the nation’s attention as he surrendered at the Manhattan Criminal Court to face unknown charges related to his involvement in hush money paid to Stormy Daniels in 2016.

The charges are unknown at this time, though several news outlets reported that there are more than two dozen counts in the indictment.

Some responded positively to the news, making jokes and memes about the situation.









On Thursday, Trump was indicted on charges related to a hush-money payment sent to adult film star Stormy Daniels in 2016.

So on Monday, the former president began his pilgrimage to New York with news cameras following closely.

Reports showed Trump accompanied by a motorcade of at least seven black vehicles, and one white car on his way to the airport in Palm Beach, Florida.

Cameras captured Trump arriving at the airport where he boarded his private plane to head for New York.







Upon arriving in New York, the media continued to follow the former president, which many compared to OJ Simpson's police chase.

Others joked about what may occur during Trump's trip to New York.

For some, it's a bad day to be traveling at the same time as Trump.

On Truth Social, Trump said he would be staying at Trump Tower before going down to the courthouse on Tuesday morning. However, from the looks of it- he'll have to get by many visitors first.







One person joked about the "new" version of Trump Tower.



Another jokester hid a fake DVD in the Trump Tower gift shop, mocking the former president.

At Trump Tower, the former president could be seen walking in and waving to supporters.

With so much attention on Trump, some may be feeling déjà vu from his time in office- and perhaps sick of it.



Even Trump's own son couldn't help but tune into the action.

Unfortunately, it seems the attention on Trump is not going to die down anytime soon.



Even Trump's luggage had a moment of fame.

Especially at the thought of what is to come on Tuesday.









