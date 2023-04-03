10 best memes and reactions to Donald Trump heading to NYC for arrest

With every unprecedented moment in US history comes a ton of memes and reactions.
This time, former president Donald Trump has captured the nation’s attention as he heads from his Mar-a-Lago home to New York City to turn himself into the Manhattan District Attorney.
On Thursday, Trump was indicted on charges related to a hush-money payment sent to adult film star Stormy Daniels in 2016.
The charges are unknown at this time, though New York Times reported that there are more than two dozen counts in the indictment.
But regardless of the nature of the charges, an indictment meant Trump would surrender himself.
So on Monday, the former president began his pilgrimage to New York with news cameras following closely.
Reports showed Trump accompanied by a motorcade of at least seven black vehicles, and one white car on his way to the airport.
\u201cFollowing #Trump\u2019s motorcade reminds me of a funeral procession \u2014 mixed with OJs slow police chase in 1994. \n\n#TrumpIndicment #SecretService #motorcade #TrumpMugShot #Palmbeach #TrumpArrest\u201d— AC \uea00 (@AC \uea00) 1680539446
\u201cTrump\u2019s motorcade stopping at a red light. The first time he\u2019s been caught on camera not breaking the law. \n\n@atrupar\u201d— Davram (@Davram) 1680539925
Cameras captured Trump arriving at the airport where he boarded his private plane to head for New York.
\u201cREMEMBER: The moment \u201cTrump Force One\u201d takes off from Palm Beach it officially changes its call sign to \u201cCON-AIR\u201d.\u201d— Malcolm Nance (@Malcolm Nance) 1680539937
\u201c"We're getting reports that they were just asked to fasten their seatbelts and put away electronic devices. Peanuts and cookies will be served when they reach a cruising altitude. Trump asked for a window seat."\u201d— Aaron Rupar (@Aaron Rupar) 1680540526
\u201cCon Air, it's not just a movie title anymore.\ud83d\udc99\n#ProudBlue #TrumpMugShot #TrumpIndictment Trump Force One\u201d— LA Blue Dot in GA \ud83c\udf0a\ud83d\udc94 (@LA Blue Dot in GA \ud83c\udf0a\ud83d\udc94) 1680542131
On Truth Social, Trump said he would be staying at Trump Tower before going down to the courthouse on Tuesday morning. However, from the looks of it- he'll have to get by many visitors first.
\u201c@SWinstonWolkoff @MSNBC Welcome to Trump Tower NYC\u201d— Stephanie Winston Wolkoff (@Stephanie Winston Wolkoff) 1680537698
\u201cIn front of Trump Tower, Dion Cini says he\u2019s here to witness the fifth insurrection. I asked him what that means and he said he didn\u2019t know.\u201d— Katie Simpson (@Katie Simpson) 1680534316
One person joked about the "new" version of Trump Tower.
With so much attention on Trump, some may be feeling déjà vu from his time in office.
Unfortunately, it seems the attention on Trump is not going to die down anytime soon.
