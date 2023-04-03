10 best memes and reactions to Donald Trump heading to NYC for arrest

With every unprecedented moment in US history comes a ton of memes and reactions.

This time, former president Donald Trump has captured the nation’s attention as he heads from his Mar-a-Lago home to New York City to turn himself into the Manhattan District Attorney.

On Thursday, Trump was indicted on charges related to a hush-money payment sent to adult film star Stormy Daniels in 2016.

The charges are unknown at this time, though New York Times reported that there are more than two dozen counts in the indictment.

But regardless of the nature of the charges, an indictment meant Trump would surrender himself.

So on Monday, the former president began his pilgrimage to New York with news cameras following closely.

Reports showed Trump accompanied by a motorcade of at least seven black vehicles, and one white car on his way to the airport.

Cameras captured Trump arriving at the airport where he boarded his private plane to head for New York.













On Truth Social, Trump said he would be staying at Trump Tower before going down to the courthouse on Tuesday morning. However, from the looks of it- he'll have to get by many visitors first.

One person joked about the "new" version of Trump Tower.

With so much attention on Trump, some may be feeling déjà vu from his time in office.



Unfortunately, it seems the attention on Trump is not going to die down anytime soon.

