Baby born in India with 'horn' instead of legs

A baby has been born in India with what doctors are describing as a 'horn-like structure' instead of its legs.

The child, who was delivered on August 26th, was born in the Manpura Primary Health Center, in the country's Shivpuri district and is reportedly in a stable condition.

However, after the baby was born doctors referred the mother and child to the Shivpuri District Hospital.

SWNS

The newborn has since been kept under the supervision of special doctors in the Special Newborn Care Unit (SNCU) of the hospital.

A doctor at the hospital has stated that the newborn is undeveloped, with the child weighing just 2.31 lbs - which is less than normal.

At the time of writing no more information about the baby or its condition have been made available. This story will be updated when it is.

