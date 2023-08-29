The CIA is giving away the space secrets of more than 90 countries

Did you know Nicaragua is spending more than $250m to a communications satellite? Now we all do, after American intelligence agencies have decided to share what they know about the world’s space programs – or at least, some of it.

The CIA has posted a new entry in its World Factbook that catalogues the programmes being carried out by space agencies across the globe.

More than 90 countries and the European Union are represented in the new Space Programs section of the factbook, spanning Algeria to Zimbabwe.

A CIA spokesperson said that because of the increased visibility of space operations there is a need for the agency to provide “sound, reliable background information” for use by students, journalists, academics or anyone else looking for a “deep dive into a country and its space program.”

The factbook includes how much each nation spends on its space program based on available spending estimates and budget information.

The resource also includes listings on individual countries’ main activities both in recent years and now.

The information is unclassified and is publicly available, and has been gathered from open sources. However, some readers might still be surprised that some countries actually have a space programme.

Nicaragua, for example, is not commonly associated with space flight, but its space-related spending is outlined in the document?

It is the first appendix added to the CIA’s World Factbook since 2021, and coincides with the 80th anniversary of the factbook’s predecessor publication.

The spokesperson told Space.com that the appendix is a “living document” that is expected to be updated weekly, and that the agency hopes to provide more frequent updates going forward.

