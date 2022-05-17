The first public congressional hearing into UFO sightings in over 50 years started on Tuesday (17 May), where officials will share their testimonies surrounding unexplainable "sightings" over the years.

The last hearing was held back in 1966 by Republican congressman Gerald Ford, following a UFO sighting in Michigan spotted by over 40 people.

As compelling as the highly-anticipated event might sound, social media soon turned their attention to two congress members struggling to pause the exact moment a UFO flew past.



The clip shows the pair scuffling around the monitor, pointing at various parts of the screen and at different frames. To make matters more awkward, they appeared to be having a technological blip – seemingly down to a dated laptop they were using.

Twitter has likened them to cats chasing lasers, while other confused users spoke on behalf of the nation: "What were they trying to show us?"

Thankfully, one user managed to save the day and pause the exact frame on the unidentifiable object.

The footage opened the floodgates for criticism, with one Twitter user saying: "Pretty sure most modern media players let you step through frames with arrow keys or something lol."

Another said: "Again... lawmakers over the age of 35 should not be allowed to ask questions during big tech hearings and I guess now ALSO operate technology."

"Scott Bray is highly respected and competent," another declared. "But I hope that we're not going to just get videos like those just shown. There are far better ones. Which members of Congress have seen."



While a final added: "Scott Bray does not seem well prepared for this and is certainly not believable to people who have researched and studied all of this."

The hearing is held in the House Intelligence Counterterrorism, Counterintelligence, and Counterproliferation Subcommittee. Ronald Moultrie, the Pentagon's top intelligence official, and Scott Bray, the deputy director of naval intelligence, will be discussing US efforts to investigate Unexplained Aerial Phenomena (UAPs), the government's term for UFOs.

"The American people expect and deserve their leaders in government and intelligence to seriously evaluate and respond to any potential national security risks — especially those we do not fully understand," Representative André Carson said.



After the public hearing, the committee will hold a private session with lawmakers.

