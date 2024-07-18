Scientists finally work out how Greenland sharks can live to 500 years old

Experts think they have finally uncovered the secret of how Greenland sharks are able to live for so long.

The Greenland shark can live up to a mind blowing 500 years old, and it is hoped their longevity could hold the key to anti-ageing in humans .

Theories about their long lives have involved their super cold environment, as they inhabit Arctic and North Atlantic waters at depths of up to 8,684 feet (2,647 metres), and their minimal amount of movement.

Now, however, studies of the species suggest it could all be down to their constant metabolic activity.

New research was presented at the Society of Experimental Biology Conference and suggested that, unlike other animals, the metabolic rate of the Greenland shark doesn’t seem to change over time regardless of age.

Lead author Ewan Camplisson, a doctoral student at the University of Manchester, explained to Live Science : “This is important for us as it shows the sharks don't show traditional signs of ageing.”

Metabolism refers to the chemical process by which enzymes break nutrients down into energy and use that energy for bodily repair. In most animals, metabolic rate decreases as we age, leading to a decrease in cell turnover, reduced energy production and slower repair.

As part of the study, muscle tissue was taken from 23 Greenland sharks. They were caught off the south coast of Disko Island in central Greenland and ranged in age from 60 to 200 years old, based on the length of their bodies.

Researchers then measured the activity of five enzymes in the tissue to determine each of the shark’s metabolic rates and were stunned to find that there was no difference across the ages.

“In most animals, you would anticipate seeing some enzymes have reduced activity over time as they degrade and become less efficient,” Camplisson explained.

But, for Greenland sharks, it seems that their stable metabolic rate means they do not degenerate in the same way other animals do, enabling them to have astonishing longevity.

