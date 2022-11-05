The backlash to Elon Musk's purchase of Twitter and what that might mean for the future of the website has prompted people to search for alternatives.

Given Twitter's popularity, people are keen to find something very similar to it and the one website gaining the most attention right now is Mastodon and it's easy to see why.

Aside from a few differences, Mastodon's interface is almost identical to Twitter's but with everything from retweets (or retwoots), likes and bookmarks being there. it also has an edit button! Oh...and you can verify yourself for free.

The biggest difference is that Mastodon is not controlled by a single entity and is all run-off separate servers generally revolving around one particular topic, which you have to join in order to sign up for Mastodon.

As it is obviously a much smaller website and network it doesn't have the range of topics or interests that Twitter does but you are allowed to create your own server if you wish. That being said you aren't limited to just that one server and can interact with everyone else on site.

However, given the simplicity of Twitter, people are finding the signup process for Mastodon much harder to navigate leading to some pretty funny memes which are ironically being shared on Twitter, the one place that people want to leave.

















































There are also quite a few Power Rangers jokes.





Mastodon was launched in 2016 and according to CNN has more than 655,000 active users a month. In addition, a reported 230,000 new users joined the site the day Elon Musk completed his takeover of Twitter on October 27th.

Whether Mastodon will become popular enough to replace Twitter remains to be seen but it definitely has some advantages over the bluebird app so dive right in if you can figure out how to join...

