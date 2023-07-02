The online gaming world has a new obsession, with a game called Only Up where you simply have to keep climbing up a series of random objects until you reach space.

The game sounds relatively straightforward as anyone who has even the most basic concept of videogames knows how to climb up various structures.

However, Only Up does not make the game easy for players as the seemingly infinite amount of objects range from pipes, bridges and trampolines but even the slightest of mistakes can end in disaster sending the players plummeting all the way back to the start of the game.

Only Up was developed by SCKR Games and released in May 2023. It is available to play on Steam for the price of £8.50 ($10.80).

The game has gone viral thanks to high-profile streamers such as Adin Ross, Hasan Piker and iShowSpeed playing the game on their respective streams.

iShowSpeed, who has 17 million followers on YouTube, attempts to play the game have proved to be particularly entertaining. At one point he lost 8 hours of progress.

Thankfully, while playing the game on Tuesday the 18-year-old was able to complete the game in just under 5 hours.

The most impressive run on the game so far has come from streamer Shade managed to find a glitch which allowed him to complete it in just 33 seconds.

Whether you want to complete the game properly or use the glitch is your call but have fun regardless.

