The actor Jared Gilman, best known for his role in Wes Anderson's 2012 film Moonrise Kingdom has branded a new AI trend surrounding the director as "bulls**t."

If you aren't aware, a YouTube channel called Curious Refuge has been using artificial intelligence to create trailers for famous movies but reimagining them as if they were directed by Anderson in his typical whimsical aesthetic.

Earlier this month a version of Star Wars directed by Wes Anderson went viral and immediately caused some division with many fans wishing it was a real movie while others felt that the trailer missed the point of what makes Star Wars and Anderson movies great.

Sign up to our new free Indy100 weekly newsletter

Now Curious Refuge have used AI to imagine what a Wes Anderson Lord of the Rings film would be like. The trailer called 'The Whimsical Fellowship' features all your favourite Tolkien characters but this time they are played by the likes of Timothee Chalamet, Ben Stiller, Bill Murray, Tilda Swinton and Owen Wilson to name a few.

Lord of the Rings by Wes Anderson Trailer | The Whimsical Fellowship www.youtube.com





While the clip has already gone viral again, 24-year-old Gilman, who has also starred in the Jim Jarmusch film Paterson wasn't as enthusiastic about it.

He tweeted a version of the Return of the King title and instead changed it to read 'Return of the Wes Anderson AI bulls**t.'

Gilman's tweet also went viral and one person asked him: "I'm assuming he texts you every time one of these comes out asking 'have u seen this?'"

The actor replied: "Lmao I hope he never sees any of them."

Meanwhile, Anderson's next real film Asteroid City is set for release on June 23rd and stars Tom Hanks, Margot Robbie, Scarlett Johansson, Maya Hawke and Jason Schwartzman.

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.