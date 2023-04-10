Conspiracy theorists bizarrely think Andrew Tate has been cloned

Conspiracy theorists have been speculating about Andrew Tate again, and this time they think he’s been cloned following his release from prison.

If you’re not across the latest developments in the Tate case, he’s posted a load of bizarre and cryptic messages to Twitter since his release from jail.

Tate, 36, and his brother Tristan, 34, were previously moved to house arrest after a Romanian court overturned prosecutors' request to keep him in police custody until late April.

The pair have been under police detention since 29 December over allegations of trafficking, rape and forming a criminal gang to sexually exploit women.

Tate has shared some odd video footage of himself smoking a cigar and walking around his room since then – only, some people don’t think it’s actually him in the clip.

In fact, some of his fans have been speculating on social media that the “real” Tate was killed in prison, and he’s been replaced with a clone.

Does it make any kind of sense whatsoever? Absolutely not, but that hasn’t stopped people spreading the strange claims online.

The bonkers theory seems to be related to how he looks. Before jail he had a shaved head, and in jail his remaining hair grew out. Others have tried to claim that his ears look different.

One wrote: “Bro what if Andrew tate has been cloned?”

“I don't care what no one said I believe that this andrew Tate is a clone look it the ears the first one is from him being released looks like they cloned his brother and made him andrews ears are away from the head and big the Tate now his ears close to the head it's a clone,” another speculated.

A user wrote: “Andrew Tate got cloned in prison. They killed the real one.”

The bizarre claim has been shared plenty of times on social media.

It’s latest development in the speculation surrounding the Tate case, which continues to inspire some of the most outlandish discourse on the internet.

The controversial influencer was arrested in late December 2022 for human trafficking allegations, an investigation that is continuing. At the time Tate began talking on social media about 'The Matrix' claiming that it had "imprisoned" and "attacked him".

