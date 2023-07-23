Ben Shapiro roasted for calling 'horrific' Barbie one of the 'worst movies ever'

The outspoken conservative commentator Ben Shapiro has called Greta Gerwig's widely praised Barbie movie "horrific" and one of the worst films he's ever seen.

The 39-year-old, who has previously criticised the likes of Glass Onion and The Last of Us, did not hold back on the critically praised film, which he "s**tshow" and accused it of using up all of its jokes within the first 40 seconds of the film.

He did find time to praise the production design and costumes in the film but used the majority of his 43 YouTube review to berate the messaging of the movie which he feels fails the intended audience of mothers and young girls.

Shapiro accused Gerwig and her partner Noah Baumbach, who co-wrote the film with the Oscar-nominated director of being "smug and self-satisfied" and not being able to decide if they love or hate the Barbie character.

Ben Shapiro DESTROYS Barbie for 43 minutes www.youtube.com





Shapiro does start his review by mentioning that he was going to quickly say which of Barbie and Oppenheimer he prefers while holding a Barbie doll and toy atomic bomb.

Without actually saying which of the two blockbusters he prefers, he instead proceeds to torch a Barbie and Ken doll in a nearby bin, thus telling us he thought Oppenheimer was better.

On Twitter on Friday, Shapiro has hinted that he didn't like Barbie by writing: "My producers dragged me to see ‘Barbie’ and it was one of the most woke movies I have ever seen."

Shapiro's mini-review of Barbie was soon mocked, which is a frequent occurrence whenever he voiced his contrary opinion on any cultural matter.









Others noted that he also went to see the film inadvertently dressed as Ken.









Before he was known as a political commentator and YouTuber, Shapiro did have a brief stint as a failed Hollywood screenwriter.

