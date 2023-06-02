Beyoncé praised for responding to petty security incident with fan during concert

Beyoncé flawlessly handled an altercation between a security guard and a fan, after they attempted to snatch away the singer's sunglasses when she threw them into the crowd.

Valentino, the lucky fan, had gotten into an altercation with a girl next to him over who would get to keep the Off-White sunglasses, thought to be worth over $50,000.

After security snatched them away, Beyoncé noticed Valentino empty-handed, and threw another pair to him later in the show.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters