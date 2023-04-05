Margot Robbie's feet in the new Barbie trailer has sparked a debate about fetishes

The new Barbie movie is set to be the hottest film of the summer (sorry, Oppenheimer), with a star-studded cast, candy-coloured sets and the direction of Greta Gerwig.

Yet, some fans are less excited about seeing the likes of Ryan Gosling, Micheal Cera and Emma Mackey getting their plastic on than they are about seeing Margot Robbie’s feet.

Robbie, who plays our platinum-blonde protagonist, appears in the first shot of the official trailer, which was released on Tuesday.

But rather than show the actor in all her glory, we are treated to a glimpse of her from the calf down, stepping out of a pair of pink fluffy heels.

The image of her perfect insteps instantly sent Twitter into meltdown, with scores of viewers admitting they’d pay to see the film at the cinema just to get a better look at them.

Other commentators suggested the foot focus was a cheeky nod to one of Gerwig’s directorial peers.

Quentin Tarantino, who cast Robbie in his most recent blockbuster, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, has long been accused of harbouring a foot fetish.

His female characters often appear sockless in close-ups and, indeed, he has been forced to address his alleged podophilia (a sexual attraction to feet) before.

Speaking to GQback in 2021, he argued: “There’s a lot of feet in a lot of good directors’ movies.

“Before me, the person foot fetishism was defined by was Luis Buñuel, another film director. And Hitchcock was accused of it and Sofia Coppola has been accused of it."

Gerwig could well see her name added to their list, but we would like to make one point first.

What child hasn’t had a good gnaw on their Barbie doll’s feet? There’s something eminently satisfying about their rubbery pointedness.

So maybe we should start asking ourselves… is Barbie herself to blame for all the foot fetishes out there?

If she wasn’t before, she might soon be thanks to Robbie’s lovely pair.

