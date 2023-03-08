How long before Will Smith can return to the Oscars?

The Oscars are returning this Sunday (March 12), but nothing is likely to compare to the drama of last year’s ceremony.

The 2022 event will likely be remembered as the most shocking in the awards’ history, as Will Smith took to the stage and slapped Chris Rock.

The remarkable night saw Smith take to the stage after Rock poked fun at his wife Jada Pinkett Smith, slapping him and shouting “keep my wife's name out of your f***ing mouth”.

Smith later apologised to Rock and the Academy for the incident, which came shortly before he was back on stage collecting the Best Actor award for his performance in King Richard.

Sign up to our new free Indy100 weekly newsletter

People are now wondering whether Smith will be in attendance at the 2023 ceremony – but we can say with all certainty that he won’t be.

That’s because the motion picture academy has banned Smith from attending the Oscars or any other academy event for 10 years.

The infamous incident came during the ceremony last March Robyn Beck / AFP via Getty

A meeting of the academy’s Board of Governors discussed a response to Smith’s actions and later issued a statement calling Smith’s actions “unacceptable and harmful”.

Smith resigned from the academy last week during the run-up to the meeting and said he would accept any punishment the academy handed down.

“I accept and respect the Academy’s decision,” Smith said in a statement.

Smith then posted a lengthy, belated video apologising to Rock and answering the internet's questions on what really happened on the night.

The actor began the video by saying he's been away 'doing a lot of thinking and personal work'.

"I was fogged out by that point," he said of not apologising in his acceptance speech. "My behaviour was unacceptable and I'm here whenever you're ready to talk."

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.