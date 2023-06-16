Iconic Jack Grealish photo has officially been hung in the Louvre

Jack Grealish recently made headlines with his wild celebrations after winning the treble with Manchester City and now an iconic photo from this time has been hung up in the Louvre... well, kind of.

The footballer shared a photo of himself celebrating with players as they toured Manchester in an open-top bus parade.



In the photo, Grealish can be seen topless with his eyes closed and arms stretched out, taking in the euphoric atmosphere.

Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

Clearly, the 27-year-old is a fan of the snap as he shared it on Twitter and declared: "Hang it in the Loooouvre," with a blue heart and laughing emoji.

Grealish's spelling of the famous museum in Paris is in reference to team-mate Erling Haaland's entertaining (and uncanny) impression of John Stones who has got a Yorkshire accent.

Now, it looks like Grealish's wish has come true thanks to Paddy Power as they went to the French capital to put the photo up in the Louvre, where the famous Mona Lisa is also on display.

However, they were ultimately told by confused staff members that their unusual request was not possible.

So it was time to decide to think outside the box, and Grealish didn't technically say exactly where in the Louvre the photo should be hung, right?

Instead, the bookmakers were able to put the photo up somewhere else inside the Louvre - or Loo-vre as they put it on display inside the museum toilets.

The stunt clearly amused City fans who praised Paddy Power's commitment to the bit.









Elsewhere, Ruben Dias threw up in Jack Grealish's mum's handbag during Man City's boozy celebrations and Troy Hawke reconciles with a very drunk Jack Grealish at Man City's open-top bus parade.

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.