We’re sorry to have to inform all Manchester United fans that last night’s result wasn’t a terrible nightmare, it really did happen.

Manager Erik Ten Hag and his team were forced to hang their heads in shame following a historic 7-0 defeat to Premier League rivals Liverpool.

It was United’s worst defeat since 1931, when they lost 7-0 to Wolverhampton. The last time Liverpool secured a similar victory against the side was in 1895, with a 7-1 win.

Even loyal former players had a dig at the side, with Roy Keane and Gary Neville lambasting captain Bruno Fernandes’s performance as a “disgrace”.

So, all in all, it was a dark day for the red devils, which obviously means Twitter had a field day.

Here’s a look at some of the top reactions to Sunday night’s jaw-dropper:

Speaking after the game, former United skipper Keane told Sky Sports: “It’s obviously a very, very bad day, shocking day, really. The goal just before half-time and the second half."

Cody Gakpo broke the deadlock late in the first half before two goals apiece from Darwin Nunez and Mohamed Salah, who became Liverpool’s record Premier League scorer. Another goal for Gakpo and a Roberto Firmino effort earned the Reds their biggest ever win over their bitter rivals.

Keane continued: “United, the senior players were… use all the words, embarrassing, didn’t show any leadership skills, particularly the senior players. The goals they gave away were shocking.

“Tough, tough day for United. Thank God, I’ve never been part of a team that’s been beaten by that much playing for Manchester United.

“The players will be embarrassed, they’ll no doubt be ashamed of their performance. Particularly the second half when the going got tough, they just went missing. To give up that many goals…”

Former United defender Neville said: “The second half has been an absolute disgrace, a shambles, epitomised by no-one more than the captain, Bruno Fernandes, who I think has been embarrassing at times in this game.

“But I have to say it’s not their usual performance, it’s not their usual spirit, it’s not their usual form and he (manager Ten Hag) will deal with it, I’m sure, very quickly like he’s dealt with other difficult situations this season.”

He added: “It can swallow you up here at Anfield. I’ve experienced it myself, but never to this level. You might lose 2-0, you might lose 2-1, you might lose 3-1 – you don’t lose 7-0. You do not get beat 7-0 at Anfield if you’re a Manchester United team or player.”

In contrast, former Liverpool player and manager Graeme Souness was hugely impressed by the Reds’ second-half display.

He said: “Liverpool were sensational in the second half. I said at half-time, treat this as a 0-0, you’ve got to win the second half, but I did not expect that.

“After the second or third goal, Manchester United were just second to everything after that, and the result doesn’t flatter Liverpool.

“They (United) just didn’t compete in the second half and Liverpool just ran right over them.”

